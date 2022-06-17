Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for June 17, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Things look most favourable on the financial front, as money pours in. The raise you had been expecting will become a reality soon. Those ailing will be able to recover fast. Spouse seems most cooperative and will support your ideas. Total enjoyment is in store for those planning a family outing. You may think in terms of buying or selling property, as stars appear favourable.

Love Focus: You will keep your romance alive and kicking by allotting more time.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Magenta

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Checks and balances instituted on the financial front will help you save substantially. This is an excellent day to showcase your talents on the professional front. You may succumb to peer pressure and get hooked on to a bad habit. You will get help in tying up loose ends on the domestic front. Spiritually minded may set out on a pilgrimage.

Love Focus: Those going steady on the sly run the risk of their affair getting discovered.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Cream

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Financial troubles are likely to ease. Those chasing deadlines will succeed in beating them. Condition of those feeling under the weather is set to improve. Brace yourself for an exciting time with family and friends! An opportunity to travel on an official trip overseas may not come your way. Inheriting wealth and property is indicated for some. Some of you are likely to fund or sponsor an event and get good returns.

Love Focus: Romantic mood prevails today, so plan out something exclusive.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Green

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

The day may find you handling accounts or undertaking some financial deals. Those working from home can expect a good break. Your health consciousness will pay rich dividends on the health front. You will do well to bow to the demands of a family elder. An exciting vacation is on the cards for some. Recognition for hard work is in the pipeline for some on the academic front.

Love Focus: Closet romance may come out in the open and embarrass some.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Off White

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Your initiative is likely to bring in good money. A pending project will be put back on the tracks through your endeavours. Quick recovery is foreseen for those feeling under the weather. Diplomacy may become the key to defuse a domestic situation. A leisure trip promises much fun and excitement. A family dispute over property may snowball into something serious.

Love Focus: A passionate evening cannot be ruled out for some.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Cream

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Wealth comes to you from various sources and will keep your coffers brimming. Some changes at workplace may not be to your liking. You are set to benefit from a new dietary and fitness plan. Family remains most supportive of your ideas. A long drive may allow you to think things out.

Love Focus: Lover or friend can play a practical prank on you, but it will all be in good fun.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

You will be in a position to repay a loan in full without touching your savings. Your decisions at workplace are likely to hit the mark and boost your reputation. Regular workouts will find you fit as a fiddle. Your upbeat mood will keep others in a jovial mood too on the home front. Travelling to a distant locale will be fun. Some of you are likely to impress others by your depth of knowledge.

Love Focus: Personal comments are best avoided on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Violet

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Financial problems disappear and financial stability returns. Day seems unfavourable for those in the health and hospitality sector. Eating right is your mantra for perfect health. Expect an exciting time in a family function or a get-together. You may get invited to a party or a do that may entail travelling afar. Something tasked to you on the academic front will be completed in an exemplary fashion.

Love Focus: Good communication skills and charm are likely to floor an opposite number.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Pink

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

A profitable day is foreseen for jewellers or those dealing in gold. Your professional soundness will be your greatest asset at work. Fitness freaks are likely to reap rich benefits with a new workout regimen. A tricky situation on the domestic front will be successfully tackled. You can be on the receiving end of somebody’s plot, if you are not careful. You can expect to lead the pack in a competitive situation.

Love Focus: Romantic mood prevails and an outing is on the cards with lover.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Indigo

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Your investment choices are likely to hit the bullseye and multiply your money. A tough competition is likely to egg you on to give your best. Starting a workout regimen to come back in shape is possible. Peace prevails on the home front and give you time for rest and rejuvenation. You will be able to tackle a pressing problem on the academic front by own efforts.

Love Focus: An exciting challenge is in store for the adventure lovers.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Red

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Financial situation remains satisfactory. Cost cutting measures may be implemented at work. Switching to a healthy lifestyle is foretold and will make a difference to your health. Family will be supportive and do much to assist you in all your endeavours. A well planned trip promises a great time. Your unwavering focus will see an assignment to completion on the academic front.

Love Focus: A nice time is likely for those planning an outing with lover.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Cream

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Good earning is foreseen from a side business. This is the time to play your winning card on the professional front. Health-wise, you may feel on the top of the world. You are likely to save a situation from getting out of hand at home. A healthy competitive spirit will prove indispensable for faring well on the academic front.

Love Focus: Respect the sentiments of lover instead of forcing your will.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Light Gray

