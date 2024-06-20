Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for June 20, 2024

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality.(Pixabay)

Leading an active life will keep you in excellent shape and in good health. Businesspersons are likely to do good business today and earn well. There will be a ray of hope for those feeling discouraged on the professional front. A family member is likely to do his or her bit to help you out. Good company is likely to make your journey pleasurable. Buying or selling a house is on the cards for some.

Love Focus: Romantic bonds are set to grow stronger through mutual love and care.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Peach

You can be motivated by someone to switch to a healthier lifestyle. Retailers and service providers will find their cash registers ringing. You will be able to improve your position on the professional front. Good planning will help some enjoy an outing with the family. Stars look favourable for those planning to set out on a long journey. Some positive signs may be received regarding a property issue.

Love Focus: Someone you secretly desire may give positive indications and make your day!

Lucky Number:11

Lucky Colour: Dark Blue

Good results are likely to be reaped from a fitness regimen undertaken by you. A donation can be expected by those running an organisation. Superiors at work are likely to focus only on your positive traits. Your efforts will bring peace on the domestic front. A journey to a distant location will prove most refreshing and rejuvenating. This is a good time to purchase property or construct a house.

Love Focus: Sharing intimate moments with lover will be most rejuvenating.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Dark Green

The health of those unwell is set to improve. Money spent on a major item will be money well spent. Getting around your senior for leave will not pose many difficulties. This is the time to strengthen the family bonds. Travelling with friends is on the cards, so brace yourself for an exciting time! Those dealing in real estate can expect to seal a good deal.

Love Focus: Spending an enjoyable time with a lover is foreseen.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Magenta

You will find the will to wean yourself off junk food and become health conscious. Keeping tight control over expenses will be a step in the right direction. Your recent achievements are likely to add to your career profile. A family member will be on his or her best behaviour and will do you proud. Driving around with friends is likely to give some a solid high. Those planning to buy a property will find it easy to raise a home loan.

Love Focus: Some of you may become bold enough to approach the one you secretly love.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Red

Regular workouts and eating right is your mantra for keeping fit. You will manage to curtail expenditure by instituting some austerity measures. You may be entrusted with something important and are likely to do a good job of it. A new addition to the family can give hours of joy to some. Some of you are likely to convert an official tour into a fun trip! This is not the right time to acquire property.

Love Focus: You will be much more accepting of someone’s romantic interest in you.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Brown

You may take up some activity or sport just to keep trim and slim. Money will not be a problem anymore as you start to earn well. Your recent achievements are likely to add to your career profile. A family member is likely to do his or her bit to help you out. Those travelling by road can expect to make good time. A property can come in your name through inheritance. You will find things getting better on the academic front.

Love Focus: Those craving for love will not have to wait too long, as love comes a calling!

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Light Yellow

You will take positive steps to keep fit and healthy. Salary and perks curtailed previously are likely to be restored. You may be entrusted with something important and are likely to do a good job of it. A new addition in the family can give hours of joy to some. Some of you may get a chance to accompany a visitor on an all-paid leisure trip. Those planning to move houses will manage to find a suitable one.

Love Focus: Romantic life looks up, thanks to your boldness in taking things in your own hands.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: White

Some of you may get a step closer to coming back in shape. A new venture promises to bring in good money. A pat on the back is in store for you on the professional front. An exciting event is likely to bring the family together. You may plan a trip outside country for a social engagement. A piece of property can become a bone of contention. Students will be able to seek guidance to overcome academic difficulties.

Love Focus: A long-term relationship may end with wedding bells for those in love.

Lucky Number:7

Lucky Colour: Pink

Your own efforts will help keep you fit and energetic. You are likely to make a fortune in your current profession or business. Your luck finally shines and helps you bag a lucrative career option. You can expect a good time today, especially at home. Perfect enjoyment is foreseen for those planning an outing today. You will find your performance on the academic front on the upswing.

Love Focus: Someone is likely to come near to your heart, even as no words are exchanged!

Lucky Number:2

Lucky Colour: Peach

Fitness training holds much promise for the lazy among you. A bonanza on the financial front cannot be ruled out. Tackling a workplace problem early on will be in your favour. This is the time to strengthen the family bonds. Go adequately prepared for a long journey. Your hard work is set to pay rich dividends on the academic front. An event coming up on the social front may find you on the go.

Love Focus: Those looking for love will find someone they hit out instantly with.

Lucky Number:3

Lucky Colour: Purple

Health-wise, you are likely to feel at the top of the world. Previous investments promise to keep some cost on the financial front. Getting some lucrative offers on the job front may become a reality for some. Good planning will help some enjoy an outing with the family. Travelling will provide a welcome break from the boring everyday routine. You are likely to get close to those who matter on the academic front.

Love Focus: Romantic endeavours of those looking for love are certain to bear fruit.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Beige