Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for June 24, 2023

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Your well thought out financial plan promises to keep you financially strong. Expect things to move as planned on the professional or academic front. A celebration may be in full swing on the family front. You are likely to surprise others by your physical fitness in a friendly competition. Conveyance will not be a problem for those visiting another town. A good property offer comes your way, so don’t miss it.

Love Focus: Whatever you desire on the romantic front is likely to get fulfilled.

Lucky No: 3

Lucky Color: Yellow

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

You are likely to get financial help to get your dream project on the road. You will manage to deal with a man management issue tactfully. Peace and serenity prevailing on the home front today will help you unwind. Adhering to an active life and controlled diet will be enough to find you hale and hearty. Shopping for something specific may take you to some other city. Buying a vehicle or a major item for the house is indicated for some.

Love Focus: Your romantic endeavors are likely to bring positive results.

Lucky No: 1

Lucky Color: Red

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

An ailment that had been troubling you for long is likely to disappear. Financially, you will be able to work towards enhancing your earnings. You will need to put in some more efforts to improve your performance. You will be able to find someone on the family front unburden your woes. There is a chance of visiting an interesting place. A property-related deal is likely to be finalized for some.

Love Focus: You are likely to bring your romantic life back on tracks.

Lucky No: 5

Lucky Color: Green

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

For some, a balanced diet will be the key to coming back in shape. Positive steps to conserve money may get encouraging results. Your excellent performance is likely to bring you to the notice of those who matter. Some of you may be busy doing up your place to usher in the festive spirit. A long drive is likely to prove exhilarating and help you refresh. If you are into buying and selling property, you can expect excellent monetary gains. Some changes implemented on the academic front will start giving positive results.

Love Focus: You are likely to win the heart of the one you desire on the romantic front.

Lucky No: 7

Lucky Color: Orange

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Health of a family member, who is unwell, is likely to improve. A friend or relation is likely to help you out financially. You will find the day most rewarding in both personal and professional matters. There is a likelihood of someone close coming over to your place. A house renovation can get underway. There is a likelihood of travelling to a distant place for meeting someone close.

Love Focus: Growing attraction with an office colleague may turn into a full blown romance.

Lucky No: 6

Lucky Color: Magenta

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

If good health seems a problem, you will soon experience miraculous improvement. A change of job is set to have a positive effect on your finances. Accolades and congrats may pour in for something you have achieved. Spouse will be supportive and will be with you in thick and thin. Those commuting daily can find the going smooth today. A good deal on the property front is possible.

Love Focus: You may get romantically linked to someone you like.

Lucky No: 8

Lucky Color: Blue

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

You will be able to keep good health by controlling your diet. You are likely to acquire something expensive soon. Sweet taste of success is likely to linger for long on the professional or academic front today. Parents will be most supportive and will go out of their way to fulfill your desire. Care needs to be exercised by those on a long drive. You will manage to remain consistent in your academic performance.

Love Focus: You are likely to do something special to rejuvenate your love life.

Lucky No: 11

Lucky Color: White

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

An exercise regimen, followed meticulously, is likely to lead to perfect health. You are likely to enhance your earning and begin saving for something special. Good financial management may see you more than comfortable on the monetary front. Things go your way on the professional front. Support will be forthcoming from friends and family for your dream project. Friends travelling with you will make the journey exciting.

Love Focus: Those finding a dip in their marital love life are likely to rekindle it.

Lucky No: 4

Lucky Color: Silver

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Those conscious of their physique are likely to join a gym. Luck will remain with you on the financial front, as you get some great bargains. Impressing those who matter at work will bring you into notice. A most peaceful existence is indicated on the home front. A chance to accompany someone overseas or out of town may come to you. If property is what you are aiming for, there is a good chance of finding an excellent bargain.

Love Focus: You will muster the courage to express you love for someone you adore.

Lucky No: 22

Lucky Color: Cream

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Financially, you do well by turning your focus on enhancing earning. At work, you may get busy in implementing your plans. Preparing to receive someone at home may keep you busy, but it will be worth the effort. Young couples may plan an outing just to take a break from the routine. Someone’s advice may come in handy for those fighting the ‘battle of the bulge’! A new vehicle is likely for some and will help in keeping up with the Joneses!

Love Focus: A steady relationship with the one you love is likely on the romantic front.

Lucky No: 2

Lucky Color: Peach

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Precautionary measures need to be taken on the health front. Your focus on wealth will make you find ways to enhance it. Promptness will be the key to impressing superiors at work. Chances of strengthening the bonds with those you are causally acquainted with cannot be ruled out. You will make your trip fun by persuading your best friend to accompany you. Good returns from property are foreseen. Academicians will be able to proceed satisfactorily in their field of work.

Love Focus: Love life will be satisfactory, but may require attention.

Lucky No: 18

Lucky Color: Maroon

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

A loan is likely to be repaid in full by some. Focus on health will keep you fit. An excellent day for profit, as you are likely to attract money like anything today! Those in authority are likely to take your advice on something important. Someone in the family in a complaining mood will be handled well by you. Those desirous of exploring new locales will get a package tour that fits their pocket.

Love Focus: Lover will be most receptive to your ideas today, so rejoice!

Lucky No: 17

Lucky Color: Saffron

