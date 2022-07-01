Mercury’s Transit in Gemini: A Productive Phase For All Zodiac Signs

On July 2, Mercury, the planet of business, intelligence and education, will transit into the airy zodiac sign Gemini, where it will be positioned until July 17. This is a comfortable position for Mercury as it will be in its own sign. Let us observe how this transit will benefit all zodiac signs.

Aries: You will be full of courage and chivalry. People belonging to the domain of literature, journalism, media, astrology, sales and marketing and lawyers will have success and advancement in their job. Chances of short travels for business is on the cards. Love linked situations may grow a bit strained. You are likely to repay your loans and debts. Your immunity will be high and you will get rid of any ongoing ailment.

Taurus: Your ability to express yourself clearly will improve your connections with those you hold dear. You will be very possessive and protective of your family members. Students will benefit from time as their ability to concentrate and focus will increase. People looking for a career change will have some prospects. Your prior investments will pay off for you. Stock and share investments will be profitable.

Gemini: The business owners will benefit as their marketing plans and customer support will advance. There will be steady growth in the demand for the services of those in the finance sector. Time is advantageous for implementing fresh plans and making investments. Students will achieve excellent achievements as they would be able to understand their courses thoroughly. Your analytical and logical approach will be much appreciated.

Cancer: The employed will have good opportunities, particularly if they work for global corporations. Due to job transfers or organisational changes, this time period can also bring about certain changes at your place of employment. You may schedule a trip with your friends or co-workers. There won't be much harmony between you and your siblings, and there might even be some disruption. It is suggested that you look after your health.

Leo: Your income streams will increase. The time is beneficial if you are preparing to invest in anything. Additionally, because there is a considerable potential of making a profit during this time, it will be advantageous for investors and brokers. The businessmen will reap huge profits and use those funds toward expanding their resources. Your relationship with the other members of the household will be cordial, and they will encourage you in your endeavours.

Virgo: You'll be motivated, passionate, and productive. Aspirations will be high and you will be able to multitask and perform a wide range of tasks. Those that work for themselves will see their businesses develop and expand. You can establish a respectable name for yourself in your industry. Those who work in the service industry will make friends and have the opportunity to meet people in positions of power. You'll have a fantastic time at home.

Libra: This transit will be favourable for people in the travel, teaching, and real estate industries. The sudden demand for your skills will be supported by good fortune. Your reputation with your supervisor will improve, and you may be rewarded for your hard effort. Your relationship with your father will be positive, and you may gain his support and aid. You will actively participate in charitable trust donations.

Scorpio: Don't take any chances and avoid making any investments at this time. Conflicts with superiors and supervisors can damage your professional reputation, therefore employees should exercise caution. While there is plenty of time to make plans, rushing to put them into action can only lead to disappointment. Researchers, miners, and petroleum producers will all benefit. Friendships and acquaintanceships may face some confrontation.

Sagittarius: There will be proposals for cooperative ventures that you can participate on. Those already engaged in partnership business will see their profits rise. As a result, awareness of your goods and services will spread quickly. Business owners will benefit from an uptick in demand and higher revenue, making this a good time to start a company. Relationships will be harmonious and singles have a good chance of finding love.

Capricorn: Those who work in the service industry will enjoy a pleasant work environment, and their colleagues will be supportive. Having a lot of collaboration amongst the team members will help boost production. In this way, you will be able to show off your skills and abilities, which will gain you respect and rewards. A house purchase or home renovation project may necessitate borrowing money from the market.

Aquarius: You'll have a fantastic time exploring business opportunities in your area of interest. Psychologists and teachers can look forward to a fruitful season. Attracting customers will be easier for you because your abilities will be more developed. Increased business will come from expanding your customer base. You and your children will have a great time together. Those in a romantic connection will become emotionally invested with their partner.

Pisces: This is a good time to be a working professional, especially if you're employed by the government. You will be well-regarded and receive compensation. You'll spend most of your time with your family, and you'll do your best to keep them pleased with your upbeat attitude. You may want to buy a car and make plans for the same. Singles will be able to find their prospective partner with the help of their family.

