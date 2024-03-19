Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for March 19, 2024

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality.(Pixabay)

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

An ailment may recur due to sheer negligence and trouble you. Something not budgeted for may have to be bought in an emergency. You are likely to do some fun things with family today. You are at risk, so be extra vigilant in using the road. You are likely to excel on the academic front. A business issue can take some out of town. You may have to be in the know of things to get a leg up on someone.

Love Focus: Lover’s romantic ideas may simply amaze you, so just follow the directions!

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Red

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

For some, health may take priority over other things. Have money, will spend’ may become your motto as you start to earn well. A recent achievement on the professional front will prove to be a feather in your cap. Home will be a happy place as you enjoy an extended break from work. Curb your tendency to over speed while driving as stars appear unfavorable. Those trying to sell property will find the day promising.

Love Focus: Those planning an outing with lover are slated to have a good time.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Adequate rest will become essential for those wedded to workouts. Financially, it appears to be a satisfying day with money coming your way. Your balanced approach to workplace problems is likely to make you popular. You will soon find out that devoting more time to family have its advantages! A journey to meet someone may be undertaken. Buying property or getting a house constructed is on the cards for some.

Love Focus: Fine cuisine, soft music and candle light are certain to bring lover closer.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: White

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Keeping good health may become an obsession with some. A payment you had given up as lost may be received. The day proves excellent for you, both personally and professionally. Spending time with family will prove a perfect foil to counter stress. You can plan to travel out of the station at someone’s invitation. Expect your property to remain in demand in the seller's market. Good news awaits some on the academic front.

Love Focus: The lover is likely to share romantic feelings and give you quality time.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Peach

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

You will remain careful of your health to prevent the recurrence of an old ailment. It is sensible to remain judicious in your spending at this juncture. Someone may be keeping track of your performance at work, so don’t get caught on the wrong foot. Family youngsters may become a source of worry for some. Travelling on a short vacation will be oodles of fun. Things start looking much more pleasant than before on the academic front.

Love Focus: Time spent with lover today will be most refreshing.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Dark Blue

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

You are likely to resolve to come back in shape and start an exercise regimen. You will have enough to invest in most popular schemes. A new proposal on the job front is likely to be in your favour. Celebratory mood prevails on the home front. Travelling with someone you like will help make a long journey short. Positive developments are foreseen on the property front. Encouraging results are foreseen on the academic front.

Love Focus: Lover’s rejection can prove hurtful and make you do something impulsive.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Cream

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Chances of contracting a common ailment cannot be ruled out for some. Overspending is indicated today. A decision taken by you at work without the approval of higher-ups may not go down well with them. You are likely to get full liberty on the home front to exercise your initiative. Travelling with friends will be lots of fun. You will need to keep your faith in someone and not get discouraged.

Love Focus: Meeting a lover after a long time will prove immensely fulfilling.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Saffron

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Neglect on the health front can prove expensive for you. A raise is on the cards for the privately employed. You will find good progress on the professional front. A family youngster is likely to spring a pleasant surprise. A journey may have its ups and downs. Some of you can start a major renovation work in your house. You may remain much sought after on the academic front. You may have to take shortcuts in completing something urgent.

Love Focus: A much-anticipated outing with a lover will prove most pleasurable.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Beige

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

More interest is required on the health front. Invest wisely to reap benefits later. A pending man management issue will be competently tackled at work. You are likely to enjoy the company of a distant out-of-town relative. Some of you can use a carpool to go to the office. A good bargain awaits some on the property front. You will finally succeed in finding your rhythm on the academic or professional front.

Love Focus: Romantic possibilities appear on the horizon for the lonely hearts.

Lucky Number:8

Lucky Colour: Maroon

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Health checks may become a necessity for some. A lucrative deal can bring you a lot of money. New clients are assured for professionals trying to expand their business. A family trip can be organized by some today. Renovation work may be taken up at home. You will have the energy to double your efforts on the academic front and excel. Your suggestions on the social front are likely to appeal to all.

Love Focus: An opposite number is likely to become interested in you and expect reciprocation.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Purple

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

You may be in two minds about continuing a workout routine. Circumstances may compel some to institute cost-cutting measures. Some unforeseen hurdles may face you at work, but you will be able to skirt them. Ferrying a family elder to meet someone close is indicated. Your passion for travel may encourage you to make plans for a short vacation. You are likely to get close to those who matter on the academic front.

Love Focus: Your uncalled-for comments can put your lover off.

Lucky Number:18

Lucky Colour: Brown

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Some of you can take up an outdoor sport just to remain fit. Financial advice becomes necessary for those thinking of big investments. You may have to remain alert on the professional front so as not to miss something important. A journey down memory lane with people of your generation is indicated. Smooth ride is likely for those travelling out of town. Property acquired recently promises to give good returns.

Love Focus: You are likely to catch someone’s eye and kick start a whirlwind romance.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Saffron