Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for March 2, 2024

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality.(Pixabay)

Aries (March 21-April 20)

You will benefit by adopting a healthier lifestyle. Your efforts on the social front are likely to bear fruit. Things are likely to move your way on the professorial front. Academically, you are likely to fare well. Family front will become a source of great solace. Friend may accompany you to an overseas destination, as you combine business with pleasure.

Love Focus: Stars on the romantic front appear strong and promise to make your love life rock.

Lucky Number:1

Lucky Colour: Light Red

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

Call for a job interview for a lucrative appointment may be received by some. Financially, you may find yourself strong and willing to spend. Regular routine will keep you in good health. A family youngster will require your support and guidance. Avoid night driving, if possible. Acquiring a piece of property is a forgone conclusion for some. Spending time with someone dear in a social gathering is foretold.

Love Focus: You will manage to take the initiative on the romantic front and have a great time!

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

Money flows in and keeps you financially strong. You are likely to take extra care of your health as you become more health conscious. Professionals are likely to enjoy a satisfying day and add to their clients list. The family will appear most responsive to your needs. Starting early for your destination is advised, if you want to reach it comfortably and in time. This is a good day for negotiating a property deal. A lot of appreciation is in store on the social front for your achievements.

Love Focus: Your highly romantic mood today may come to naught, as lover remains busy.

Lucky Number:5

Lucky Colour: Blue

Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

Efforts will be needed to get stabilised on the financial front. A balanced diet and an active lifestyle will help you keep fit and energetic. On the professional front, you are likely to be revered by subordinates because of your skill and competence. Your argumentative nature may not be tolerated at home. Travelling with friends is possible and will be fun. Property matters are likely to be decided in your favour. Prospects for achieving something that you have set your mind at appear bright.

Love Focus: Lover may be insensitive to your innermost feelings and hurt you.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Orange

Leo (July 23-August 23)

Something you feel passionate about on the financial front will also give good returns. An active life and a healthy diet will work like magic in keeping you fit. Someone at work may have a pleasant surprise waiting for you. You can expect total support from the family in a new venture. Your desire to travel abroad may soon become a reality. Some important papers related to property are likely to be signed today, much to your relief. Good performance on the academic front promises to open many avenues.

Love Focus: If you are waiting for a chance to impress someone in particular on the romantic front, you will get it soon.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Golden

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

An investment that seems tempting needs to be touched with caution. You may resolve to come back in shape by taking up some physical activity. You may need to keep some options handy on the professional front to avoid getting stuck. Family can get into the vacation mood and compel you to plan a trip soon. You may get into two minds regarding a journey. It will be in your interest to consider someone's point of view in a property matter. A person you are suspicious of needs to be kept under close observation.

Love Focus: Giving quality time to lover today will be important, so chalk out something exciting.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

Libra (September 24-October 23)

Financial management will prove tricky and take up a lot of your time. Some of you may need to shake a leg to remain fit. This is the right time to initiate something on the professional or business front. Your ideas on the home front will be smoothly implemented. Going for an overnight stay in an exotic location with someone near cannot be ruled out. Some of you may be in the final stages of acquiring property. An arrangement on the academic front will suit you well.

Love Focus: Romantic relationship may need some more nurturing to become exciting.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Purple

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

Discussing investments with an expert is a good idea. If you can take care of your health, the day will turn out to be a perfect one! Something committed to you on the professional front will be fulfilled. Stars appear favourable for travel, so plan an outing. Home front becomes a happy place as your spouse takes special care of you. A journey with someone close is about to materialise and promises lots of fun. Impressing important people on the academic front is likely to be the result of your consistent efforts.

Love Focus: Romance may be your focus today, so expect an immensely fulfilling time with lover.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Cream

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

Good profits in a new venture are foreseen for some. New fitness equipment can be procured, as you get increasingly health conscious. Meeting someone important will do you a whale of a good professionally. Your demands on the family front are likely to be met. Good company will make a long journey fun. Selling immovable property at market price may not be as easy as it had first seemed. Social scene will be most encouraging as you go out of your way to get socially in.

Love Focus: This is the best time for you to impress someone you love and you will achieve it!

Lucky Number:4

Lucky Colour: Blue

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

Though you are in the mood to do some spending, it is best to restrain yourself. A balanced diet and exercise are advised. You will need to come into the flow of things quickly at work. It will be in your interest to take the responsibility of a family youngster into your own hands. Good company promises to make a journey most entertaining. A prime property is likely to be yours soon. Your faith in God is likely to be confirmed soon as the things you most desire come within your grasp.

Love Focus: Love life remains exciting through your continued efforts.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Green

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

You have lots of money, so go ahead and enjoy yourself in the lap of luxury. Alternative therapies prove excellent for getting healthier. You are likely to set your work routine and manage your time well. You are set to achieve domestic bliss by catering to the needs of a family elder. Delays and interruptions may mar a long journey for some. A property dispute will need to be settled without recourse to the legal process. You will need to invest your time in things that will matter most in realising your dream.

Love Focus: Your romantic life simply rocks, so make the most of it!

Lucky Number:3

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

An opportunity to invest in a financial scheme with better returns is in the offing. You enjoy good health by remaining regular in your exercise regimen. An added responsibility awaits you on the professional front and is likely to add to your workload. Children will become a source of joy and admiration. The dream of driving a big car is likely to be fulfilled for some. Returns from the property may not seem adequate and may require a revision. The day holds much promise, but efforts will be required to grab opportunities.

Love Focus: Love life is set to brighten, as the one you like sends positive signals.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Silver