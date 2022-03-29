Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for March 29, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

A bonanza on the financial front cannot be ruled out. Some of you can be laid up in bed with a minor ailment. Things are set to turn favourable on the professional front as you make all the right moves. Those wanting to study abroad or out of town will find the family supportive. Those planning a long journey will find things going smooth. You are likely to hold your own on the academic front.

Love Focus: Romance may sour over some petty differences.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Violet

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Good time management will hold you in good stead on the academic front. Health-conscious will find some new route to fitness. You will be able to effectively curb expenses by taking some drastic measures. Some new procedures instituted at work may prove a hindrance rather than a help. Some relative or friend will infuse a lot of excitement at home and make the day entertaining.

Love Focus: Love life will cruise along smoothly as bliss returns on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: White

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Some of you will manage to come out of financial uncertainty and achieve stability. Things will turn out the way you want them to on the professional front. You can implement some new ideas to remain fit. A new addition in the form of an asset is likely to be acquired. You will find yourself growing from strength to strength on the academic front.

Love Focus: Your loving gestures to someone are likely to be reciprocated.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Indigo

CANCER (Jun22-Jul 22)

Active lifestyle will keep you fit. Starting something new on the professional front is likely to have better financial prospects. Taking leave at the smallest pretext may not go down well with a senior, so desist from it. Good planning will help some enjoy an outing with the family. Those planning a journey will find the going to their liking. Your efforts are likely to prove fruitful on the academic front.

Love Focus: Your love life is likely to give you immense satisfaction.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

LEO (Jul23-Aug23)

Good health will keep you in an upbeat mood. Wealth comes to you from various sources and promises to fill up your coffers to the brim. Some of you are likely to enhance your career by impressing those who matter. Your domestic boat sails smoothly with minimum turbulence! Someone can ease your commuting problems by offering a ride. Setting up a new house or getting one built will give an immense sense of achievement.

Love Focus: Marital life will remain blissful, as you remain ever so romantic!

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: White

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

You will be able to adopt a set physical routine through sheer will power to get back in shape. Marked improvement in financial situation is foreseen. Attempts to appease a superior at work may prove counterproductive. Good mood of spouse is likely to brighten the domestic front. Visit to a place of pilgrimage cannot be ruled out for some. You can travel to pick up or drop someone from the family.

Love Focus: You will be bowled over by someone, who has the hots for you on the romantic front!

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Yellow

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

You are likely to make your mark by tackling some complex problems at work. Mental tension will become a thing of the past as you employ some good stress-busting techniques. You will be able to raise the capital for investing in something big. Getting tied up in professional matters will give you little time for family. Different cultures, foods, dresses and people may fascinate you enough to travel abroad on a vacation.

Love Focus: Romance is in the air, but you will have to bring lover in mood for it!

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Orange

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Those doing their bit to shed weight will succeed beyond their expectations! You are likely to consolidate your financial position and be better placed monetarily. Things that were going out of hand at work are likely to be brought under control. Problems being faced on the academic front are set to disappear. Becoming the center of attraction in a gathering is a foregone conclusion.

Love Focus: Those eligible are likely to find their soul mates.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Green

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

You can think of newer ways to add to your wealth. You will get all the support you need on the professional front. Being meticulous in your exercise regimen will keep you fit in body and mind. You can feel neglected as family may not have time for you. An invitation to travel someplace exotic promises much excitement to some youngsters. A property matter will be amicably resolved.

Love Focus: Your overbearing nature is likely to put a strain on your relationship.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Dark Green

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Getting introduced to someone important in your professional sphere is possible. Being a choosy eater has its merits; it helps keep you in shape! Previous investments promise to keep some cosy on the financial front. A packaged tour is likely to fit your budget. Your presence in an out of town gathering will matter, so plan to undertake the journey. A pleasant surprise on the academic front cannot be ruled out for some.

Love Focus: You can become a bit selfish in love.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: White

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

You will need to be at your best on the professional front today. You can become health conscious and bring your physical condition into focus. Cash crunch may force you to touch your savings. This is the right time to train a family youngster in household chores. Only a little motivation will be required for winning over friends for a fun trip.

Love Focus: An old friendship shows all signs of turning into a budding romance, so rejoice!

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Light Yellow

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

You enjoy good health despite your own misgivings! Financially, you may find yourself much more secure than before. Your sincerity and dedication on the work front is likely to get rewarded. Family will be more than supportive. This is perfect day for a fun trip. A property issue may be settled in your favour. Continued good performance will motivate you to give in your best on the academic front.

Love Focus: On the romantic front, you may be left wondering by lover!

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

(Prem Kumar Sharma, Manisha Koushik can be contacted at +91 9216141456, +91 9716145644; Email: psharma@premastrologer.com, support@askmanisha.com)