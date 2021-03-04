Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for March 4

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.





*Aries (March 21-April 20): Your achievement can make the family proud. A much-anticipated journey can keep you in an excited state. Those living on rent will soon be able to have their own house. Those struggling on the education front will need to further tighten their belts. Positive steps may be required to be taken to restore perfect health. Entrepreneurs are likely to rejoice as a good marketing gimmick. A promotion is on the cards for the uniformed personnel or those in private sector.

Love Focus: You may need to take positive steps to bring romance back into your life.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Alphabet: C

Friendly Numbers: 12, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Libra

Be careful of: Leo





*Taurus (April 21-May 20): A professional victory is yours, but you will have to play your cards well. You will need to keep your mood swings in check, especially on the domestic front. If travel is on your mind, a vacation with family or friends cannot be far away! You are likely to inherit or receive property as a gift. Some of you may let go of a golden opportunity for achieving something big. Introducing health food in your diet plan will be a good idea. A loan you had applied for will be sanctioned.

Love Focus: Cupid’s arrow is likely to find its mark and ring in romance!

Lucky Colour: Dark Pink

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 1, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aquarius

Be careful of: Gemini





*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): You can be expected to make the right decision in a tricky situation on the professional front. Window shopping with partner will not only be pleasurable, but also enhance togetherness. Those travelling with a specific purpose in mind will be able to achieve their aim. A property is likely to come into your name. Students can expect the day to be favorable. Health remains excellent. Adding to the wealth is foretold as cash comes to you from various sources.

Love Focus: Misunderstanding threatens to spoil your plans on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 2, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Leo

Be careful of: Libra





*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): A family member may irritate you by remaining adamant in not doing your bidding. A vacation will do you a whale of good in relaxing. A property is likely to be yours soon. A function that you may be invited for is likely to prove most entertaining. You remain in the pink of health. Buying new furniture or a major appliance is on the cards for some. Doctors, lawyers and other professionals will be able to add to their reputation.

Love Focus: Travelling to a fun place with lover is likely to get you all excited.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 8, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Aries





*Leo (July 23-August 23): On the professional front, seniors are likely to punch holes in a job you thought was well done. Giving a helping hand on the domestic front will be highly appreciated. A long-distance travel may need to be interrupted en route. Buying property or starting a construction is indicated for some. Taking up a sport will keep you in perfect shape. Monetary benefits are foretold in a new business venture.

Love Focus: Your suggestion for an exclusive evening out is likely to be lapped up by lover!

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 11, 14, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Leo

Be careful of: Virgo





*Virgo (August 24-September 23): A brief journey with family will prove most entertaining. Travelling to a new location is on the cards for some. Those planning to buy property are likely to get a good bargain. Health remains excellent. You will reap the benefits of solid investments and will feel financially quite secure. This is not the day to ask for leave or a raise. For some, a long-term relationship can turn into marriage.

Love Focus: For some, a long-term relationship can turn into marriage.

Lucky Colour: Beige

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 1, 11, 21

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Aries

Be careful of: Aquarius





*Libra (September 24-October 23): Spouse is likely to manipulate you for getting something expensive. A vacation is on the cards for those wanting to visit some specific place. Real estate agents can get hard pressed for offering discounts. Good preparation by students will restore their confidence. Health remains excellent, as you become fitness conscious. Good budgeting will keep your coffers brimming on the financial front. Those looking for a suitable job are likely to get a call.

Love Focus: Luck is likely to favour those seeking love, so expect to enjoy a romance-filled day!

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 9, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Scorpio

Be careful of: Virgo





*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Your work on the professional front will be exceptional and get you instant recognition. Homemakers can remain dissatisfied with the quality of renovation work despite spending time and money on it. Trip to a vacation by road will prove most exciting. Some of you may add to your list of properties by booking a new one. Students are likely to fare excellently through a focused approach Striking a fine balance in diet and exercise is likely to achieve good health. Remaining cautious while investing is likely to save you from a loss.

Love Focus: Romance flourishes as you draw closer to your loved one.

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 11, 2, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Scorpio

Be careful of: Virgo





*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): You manage to keep expenses within limit in a new project. Your worth at the workplace will be slowly revealed to those who matter as you begin to produce excellent results. A delicate family situation will need to be handled with compassion. Travelling to a distant destination will be fun. A house or property is likely to give less than expected returns. There is a possibility of being invited to a party or function. You will manage to remain fit and energetic by giving periodic breaks to your regular exercise regime.

Love Focus: Day is excellent for those wanting to tie the knot.

Lucky Colour: Light Red

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 9, 12, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Capricorn

Be careful of: Leo





*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Family is likely to remain most supportive in whatever you do. Your desire to travel abroad and meet someone close is likely to see the light of the day soon. This is a good day to buy property. Your spiritual endeavors will help bring peace of mind and contentment. Light workout and walks will keep you in a fine fettle. Those into real estate are likely to strike it rich. Delegating authority will ease the burden off your shoulders.

Love Focus: Those in romantic mood may have to hold their horses today!

Lucky Colour: Beige

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 13, 4

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Pisces

Be careful of: Gemini





*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Those in business may need to plan out their strategy in detail for beating the competition. Overly busy schedule can give you little time to be with family. Accompanying someone on a trip will prove most exciting for some. Those looking to buy property are certain to find an excellent bargain. Chances of getting into the good books of a senior cannot be ruled out for some. Changing weather can take its toll, so take preventive measures. It is best not to take any chances on speculation or betting, as you may lose money.

Love Focus: Surprise gift and a candlelight dinner are certain to impress lover.

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 9, 12, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Capricorn

Be careful of: Leo





*Pisces (February 20-March 20): Your expertise is likely to get you some good breaks on the professional front. Homemakers are likely to exercise their initiative in bringing about a few changes. A vacation with family can be planned soon. Speculation may not bring in the kind of returns you have been expecting. An important task is likely to go well, as you remain at your impressive best! You manage to achieve perfect health through self-motivation and hard work. Buying a new gadget or appliance is possible.

Love Focus: Lover’s moodiness can spoil your evening out.

Lucky Colour: Off White

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 2,4,6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Cancer





The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

