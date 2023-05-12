All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for May 12, 2023(Pixabay)

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

A long pending job may finally get completed today. Keep domestic issues in focus, if you don’t want home environment to get spoiled. A new exercise regime may need to be dovetailed to your requirements to benefit. You will remain financially well off, as profits accrue. You can be commended for a well conducted preparation or seminar. Read Aries Daily Horoscope Prediction for 12 May 2023

Love Focus: Love is likely to blossom as Cupid’s arrow finds its mark!

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Yellow

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

An active lifestyle will help you keep fit, but take care not to get worried about minor issues pertaining to health. Things turn out well on the academic front. A promotion or increment is likely for some, especially those in the government service. Unexpected expenses may prove alarming and can eat into your savings. Spirituality acquires a special meaning for you and urges you on the path to self-realization. Read Taurus Daily Horoscope Prediction for 12 May 2023

Love Focus: You are likely to enjoy your partner’s affection today.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Maroon

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Exercise will help to get you back into shape. Your head for figures and analytical mind is likely to attract wealth. On the work front, you may be all set to start something new. A lot of encouragement from the family is in store for those wanting to do something different. An excellent time is foreseen for those planning a vacation. Feeling paranoid about a property deal may not be without basis, so remain alert. Read Gemini Daily Horoscope Prediction for 12 May 2023

Love Focus: If you are in love, expect to spend a fulfilling time together with lover.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Red

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Good health is likely to keep you energetic today. Monetary gains are indicated in speculation or betting. It may become difficult for entrepreneurs to get a foothold in the market. Get-togethers and parties may keep you happily occupied on the family front. Those waiting to get admission will do well to prepare themselves well. Day seems favourable for builders and property dealers. Read Cancer Daily Horoscope Prediction for 12 May 2023

Love Focus: Partner will make efforts to resurrect flagging love life.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Orange

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

A new exercise regime will prove most inspiring. Those panicking over a deal can lay their worst fears to rest. Taking the day off for personal work is indicated for some. Those looking for a convenient place to stay will be able to find one. Those in property business can find the day profitable. Those awaiting results are assured of passing with flying colours. Read Leo Daily Horoscope Prediction for 12 May 2023

Love Focus: Romance that has been flickering for some time is likely to grow into a flame.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Magenta

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Inculcating physical workouts in your lifestyle will benefit health. A friend is likely to step forward to finance your dream project. Retailers and traders may soon get an opportunity to earn big bucks. You may get totally involved in something that is on at home. Some of you are likely to become a part of an overseas official trip. Property dealers are likely to make a killing in the realty market. Read Virgo Daily Horoscope Prediction for 12 May 2023

Love Focus: Close encounters with someone you love may hit you like surge of electricity!

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: White

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Focus on workouts for gaining fitness and peace of mind. Those into betting or playing the stocks are likely to hit it rich. Lack of directions from higher ups can put you in a quandary at work. Visiting a place of pilgrimage is on the cards for some. Some of you may plan to build a house or buy property shortly. Some students may heave a sigh of relief and feel upbeat about their performance. Read Libra Daily Horoscope Prediction for 12 May 2023

Love Focus: Romantically, the day promises bliss, even if you start out fighting!

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Saffron

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

An excellent time at work is assured, as you impress all and sundry with your gift of the gab. Wealth is likely to come from unexpected sources. Family provides support when you need it the most. You can say goodbye to a health problem bugging you for a long. If you expect someone to reciprocate your good gesture, stop wishing for it. A short journey will be both enjoyable and rejuvenating. Read Scorpio Daily Horoscope Prediction for 12 May 2023

Love Focus: Your dual personality comes to the fore to confuse lovers!

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Peach

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Someone is banking upon you to give a hand in a big project. Your rigid outlook and inflexibility are likely to get you on the wrong side of a family member. A project approaching a deadline may require your personal attention. Earning on the side may dry up unless you do something about it. Acquiring a property is on the cards for some. Luck is likely to favour those hoping for a scholarship to study abroad. Read Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Prediction for 12 May 2023

Love Focus: If you are in love, expect to spend a fulfilling time together with your lover.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Grey

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

A competently handled job will help you boost your professional image. Family life will be satisfactory, provided you keep negativity out of your system. Health-wise you remain fit as a fiddle. A lucrative deal may give more than expected profits. Travelling together will help instill a sense of togetherness. Paperwork regarding property is set to get completed soon. Read Capricorn Daily Horoscope Prediction for 12 May 2023

Love Focus: Wedding bells may toll for those waiting for a suitable mate.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Golden

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

You are likely to find yourself fit and full of energy today. Things look most favourable on the financial front, as money pours in. You will be able to rectify a mistake at work, before it gets discovered. Doing up the house is possible for some homemakers. Travelling with family on a vacation is on the cards. A property division will be to everyone’s satisfaction. Read Aquarius Daily Horoscope Prediction for 12 May 2023

Love Focus: Chances of tying the knot by those in a long-term relationship cannot be ruled out.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Cream

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Those in business may need to put in extra efforts to increase profits. You need help, but you may be reluctant to ask. Chances of falling in love are bright and will keep you in an upbeat mood the whole day. Keeping away from home without informing may get you on the wrong side of parents. Chances of falling sick during a journey cannot be ruled out for some; be careful. Read Pisces Daily Horoscope Prediction for 12 May 2023

Love Focus: Lover is likely to do something exceptional on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Green

