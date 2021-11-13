Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for November 13

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

Aries (March 21-April 20)

This is an excellent day and you are on the road to success. You may find it easy to save some money as you have the excellent financial condition. You may feel neglected by family members and it may make you unhappy. For those who are planning to shift or rearrange their office, this is a favourable day to do so. Salad filled diet and exercise may keep you enthusiastic all day long.

Love Focus: Your lover may appreciate you and make things pleasant for you on the love front.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Pink

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

This is a good day and you may plan a business or leisure trip. Some good business deals or gains are predicted. You may spend the most joyous moments with loved ones and discuss important matters. A complicated task may keep you confused and you may find it hard to decide how to go with it. It seems the day can be a bit exciting and tiring as you may plan a road trip or long drive with loved ones today.

Love Focus: Those who are planning to get married to someone special may take initiative by discussing it with elders in the family.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: White

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

Those who have been dreaming of getting jobs in reputed companies, they may get lucky. You are known as a fearless thinker, so you may think about some investment options. Some may prefer relaxing at home today rather than going out or planning something exciting on the domestic front. You may have a hectic day at the office and you are advised to focus on the important tasks. Pushing your limits too much or hitting the gym too hard can prove harmful to your health, so take things slow.

Love Focus: Your partner may give you the cold shoulder today, so try to be patient and understand the feelings of your partner.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Cream

Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

This is a good day for accomplishing your goals on the professional front. This is a good day for accomplishing your goals on the professional front. You may be in a good mood and your involvement and presence may impress others. You may devote energy and time to your career and work harder to reach the top positions on the professional front. Some may be more emotional and their mood swings may be out of control.

Love Focus: Take some time out to spend with your lover or spouse by taking him/her shopping or romantic dinner.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Light Red

Leo (July 23-August 23)

Today is a good day to execute your adventurous plans and go on hiking or trekking with friends or loved ones. You may earn well if you are a freelancer or a self-employed person. Someone in your family may achieve goals on the academic front. Someone may seek your suggestions on something important at work. Some may make long term plans or goals to maintain a good and healthy lifestyle.

Love Focus: A lot of pampering and warmth from your lover may make your day bright.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Light Red

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

Virgo, this is a wonderful day and you may achieve a lot on the professional front. Some may get money from unexpected sources. You may manage to control your expenses. You may impress your friends or loved ones with your humble attitude. Your colleagues may be cooperative towards you out of respect. Today, you may feel dull and your mental outlook may not be sufficient to handle things at work or home.

Love Focus: You may not be able to convince your partner of something and it may ruin your evening.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

Libra (September 24-October 23)

This day may keep you full of hope and energy. Some exciting things may happen on the family front. You may get an outstanding opportunity to earn a commission or increase sales. You may extend your unconditional support and love to the younger members of your family. You may try to finish all the pending tasks anyhow on the professional front. You are advised to change your mindset and lifestyle to maintain good health.

Love Focus: Good times are foreseen on the love front. Singles may expect something exciting in near future.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Red

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

Your day may turn out to be fine on the professional front, but some issues on the family front may bother you. Some may try to control their expenses in order to have enough for savings or investments. Your harsh words may hurt your parents, so try to keep your calm. Your coworkers may assist you with your efforts. You are brimming with energy and positive vibes, so get up and execute your plans.

Love Focus: If you are single, you may meet someone special through a close friend or relative.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Deep Sky Blue

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

This is a good day, you may get success in your endeavours on the business front. Try to control your spending or small expenses, else they may accumulate and disturb your monthly budget. Some may have to face lots of pressure on the family front. All the hard work you did in the past may fetch in the rewards now on the professional front. You may enjoy excellent health today.

Love Focus: You may meet someone special or a dream person today, so be prepared for it.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Pink

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

Your stars are in your favour and bring new opportunities to you. Success in business is foreseen for some. You may get lucky if you are striving to get more income sources. Some exciting things are going to happen on the family front that may need your time and attention. Many things may demand your attention on the professional front. Some may plan to include a fitness routine in daily activity.

Love Focus: Love is very close; you just need to catch the vibes. Your partner may yearn for your attention.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Bluish Green

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

This is a good day. Some pending negotiations may take favourable turns on the business front. If you want to invest in long term plans, then this is a suitable day to do so. Younger in the family may bring joy in your life with his or her achievements on the academic or career front. Those who are associated with creative fields may get success in their endeavours. You are advised to take complete rest today in order to feel ready and energetic for the next day.

Love Focus: Unfavourable planetary positions may pull you in the opposite direction, so be cautious.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Rose

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

You need to be cautious while dealing with your new clients or signing any new contract. Some may have to face payment delays or hurdles getting payment cleared from clients. You may make sure that all the needs of your kids or spouse get fulfilled. You may not be able to focus on your work and your approach towards a new project may not work as per your expectations. Some may be in a good mood today and plan a trip with friends.

Love Focus: You and your spouse may be busy with something and try to spend quality time with each other.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Cream

