Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for November 19

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

Aries (March 21-April 20)

You are brimming with energy and courage, which is likely to help you deal with some rough patches in personal relationships. The day promises to be financially stable, but you are likely to face minor monetary setbacks. A more mature approach may restore peace and harmony at home. Those looking to expand their horizons are likely to find a job of their choice. A new fitness regimen may keep you in a good shape.

Love Focus: You are likely to enjoy some quiet time with your beloved at a fancy bistro, where you may discuss the future of your blissful relationship.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

With your innate qualities and strength, you are likely to stay balanced even under the toughest circumstances. Your financial position remains strong and you are likely to gain profits from a side business. On the domestic front, the day may not be very fruitful. our professional front brings mixed results for you. Hard work and meticulousness may bring success. Your active participation in sporting activities with fitness-conscious friends might boost your energy levels and bring happiness.

Love Focus: There may be a mutual attraction between you and your beloved and you are likely to enjoy intimate moments in each other’s company.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Deep Sky Blue

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

Your hard work and commitment are likely to pay off in the coming days. All the aspects of your life may be benefitted from it. You may purchase land with surplus capital. Your domestic life remains excellent as old disputes may get solved amicably. Your efficiency and productivity may be impacted. Light exercises may keep your energy levels in check. Breathing techniques and yoga asanas may bring relief and calm your mind.

Love Focus: Nurture your relationship as you get many opportunities to spend quality time with your romantic partner.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Cream

Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

The day might begin on a happy and prosperous note for you, which is likely to impact your all-around development. The day promises to be beneficial for you on the financial front. There may be an increase in your domestic prosperity and happiness. Some great new prospects may arise for you at work, which is likely to keep you occupied. Maintaining a healthy lifestyle by including physical activity in it is likely to benefit you.

Love Focus: Try to understand each other better and the love between you two is likely to increase.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Red

Leo (July 23-August 23)

The time is right for you to rise and shine. This is likely to take you to newer heights of success. Any project you take up is likely to be profitable. Happiness, peace and harmony are likely to prevail at home. Things may not go as planned at work and you might not feel competent enough to carry out your responsibilities. Your underlying health conditions, which were troubling you for a long time, may be treated for good.

Love Focus: You may plan to settle down with your beloved towards the end of the year.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

Your dreams are likely to turn into reality soon; so you need to get up, get going and take firm action towards achieving them. Your financial situation remains satisfactory and you may have enough cash reserves to invest in a money-spinning activity. Positive vibes from relatives and friends may keep everyone in an upbeat mood. You might be in for a surprise promotion, along with an increment. Yoga and meditation may keep you away from work-related stress.

Love Focus: Planning fun activities and spending time together are likely to work as a panacea for your love life.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Libra (September 24-October 23)

The day might start on a very positive note for you. Your hard work has finally paid off. Your lifestyle is likely to undergo a major transformation. Multiple investments in property might leave you cash-strapped. Maintain your calm; handle the volatile situation bravely, and make them see the bright side of things. Seniors may be pleased with you. Make changes in diet and start with light exercises to stay in shape. Yoga may help relieve stress.

Love Focus: There might be warmth in the relationship but the spark of passion may be missing in your romance.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Electric Grey

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

As situations demand, you may get to know your innate qualities and talents, which remained hidden till now. Investment in foreign shares may turn out to be lucrative, bringing handsome returns. You may get to enjoy a pleasurable time in the company of family members after a long time. You may not receive the support of seniors in an assigned task, which could delay the project. You are likely to enjoy good health and feel fresh at the same time.

Love Focus: Spending time with your partner may give you a chance to understand their needs better.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Yellow

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

Now is the right time to cash in on the opportunities and make the most of the time you have in pursuing activities that bring happiness. The business may flourish. Rising expenses need to be put in check. A suitable marriage alliance for an eligible sibling is likely to lift everyone’s spirit. You may be rewarded for your performance in the form of a promotion. Past stomach ailments are likely to return. Be cautious and pay attention to the signs of your body.

Love Focus: Bitterness is likely to increase and you may be unable to make it up to your beloved.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

You may have to face stiff competition, but your enthusiasm, commitment and diligence may keep you ahead in the race. Your income might remain stagnant and expenses may increase, creating an imbalance. Disagreements and conflicts with family elders are likely to harm domestic peace. You may share excellent camaraderie with subordinates and bosses alike. Practising yoga is likely to give you peace of mind and exercises like cycling or running may keep you fit.

Love Focus: A romantic getaway with your partner or a dinner date may bring you two closer to each other.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

Today, your independence may lead you towards exciting things. You need to stay away from the crowd and create your own identity. Drastically rising expenses may disturb your monthly budget. Small profits are indicated from speculative activities. Pay attention to the needs of your family members to keep them happy. You may be given additional responsibilities to shoulder, upon which your progress may depend. Cycling, swimming, jogging and running are likely to keep you in shape.

Love Focus: Spending time together may give you a chance to understand each other better.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Electric Grey

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

Today, everything may depend on your luck and decision-making abilities. You are likely to make exceptional progress in every walk of life. Money stuck in speculations is also likely to be recovered in the form of profits. You might upset your family members with your harsh behaviour. Even with the influx of assignments, you are likely to perform well. Monetary benefits are foreseen. Breathing exercises may calm you and yoga may help relieve stress.

Love Focus: There may be a lack of trust between you two and your relationship is likely to end on a sad note.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Cream

(Prem Kumar Sharma, Manisha Koushik can be contacted at +91 9216141456, +91 9716145644; Email: psharma@premastrologer.com, support@askmanisha.com)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter.