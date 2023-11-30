All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for November 30, 2023 (File Photo)

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

An opportunity to gain financially will be seized. An ailment affecting you is set to disappear. Time is at a premium to complete a pending job, so get cracking. Arrival of guests is likely to liven up the domestic atmosphere. Those undertaking a long journey will make it in good time. A property issue is likely to be resolved amicably. Someone else’s workload can become your burden on the academic front.

Love Focus: You will the company of lover today and make the most of togetherness.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Color: Light Yellow

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Wealth and fame are likely for those seeking it. A change of routine may prove beneficial to your health and well being. Your opinions and suggestions will be followed in letter and spirit at work. It will be important to toe someone’s line at home, if you want the perks to continue. There is a good chance of travelling abroad to meet a family member. A new vehicle is likely for some and will help in keeping up with the Joneses!

Love Focus: You will be able to find a romantic outing most fulfilling.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Color : Dark Green

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

You may be on a saving spree for some important future event. Condition of those not feeling well for some time is likely to improve. You are likely to have your way today on the professional front. Friends and relations are likely to make your place exciting. A journey undertaken by you for something specific will be successful. Shifting residence is indicated for some. Someone will be willing to extend all the help required on the academic front.

Love Focus: Love life is likely to improve through your own efforts.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Color : Brown

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Financially, you do well by turning your focus on enhancing earning. You are likely to surprise others by your physical fitness in a friendly competition. You are likely to enjoy the perks that come with your job. Developments in the domestic sphere are likely to give you immense satisfaction. A short trip proves most enjoyable, especially in the company of your near and dear ones. Suitable lodging that fits the pocket may not be readily available.

Love Focus: Attention from the members of the opposite camp is likely to keep you aglow.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Color : Pink

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Financially, your efforts to save money will pay rich dividends. If good health seems a problem, you will soon experience miraculous improvement. This is a favourable time for people involved in trade and business. Guests arriving at home are set to brighten the home front. A fun trip with friends is on the cards. If you are into buying and selling property, you can expect excellent monetary gains.

Love Focus: Those in love are likely to spend time together.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Color : Royal Blue

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

This is the time to boost your earning. Joining a gym to achieve perfect figure cannot be ruled out for some. Promptness will be the key to impressing superiors at work. Someone you respect may honour you by his or her visit to your place. There is a chance of visiting an interesting place. Buying a luxury item is on the cards for some. You are likely to perform well on the academic front.

Love Focus: Those madly in love may think on the lines of securing their future together.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Color : Maroon

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

An excellent day for profit, as you are likely to attract money like anything today! Not being regular in daily workouts may reflect upon your fitness. Steer clear of office politics, as it can harm your interests. Those feeling down in the dumps can expect moral support from your well wishers. Plans for overseas travel may be in their final stages, so pack your bags and fly off! You will have your say in a property matter.

Love Focus: You will make all the right moves to make romance tick!

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Color : Purple

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

You will find ways to earn an extra buck and consolidate your financial front. Those in the legal profession will find the day favourable. Those in the legal profession will find the day favourable. You will feel rejuvenated and refreshed just by virtue of keeping yourself active. A good deal on the property front is possible. Academically, you will manage to keep abreast of others. Socially, you will be able to impress one and all.

Love Focus: Lover will be in the mood for an outing, so don’t disappoint.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Color : Orange

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Money flows in as you post good profits on the professional front. Take precautions against changing season. If you are looking for some lucrative and paying assignments, this may be your lucky day. Chances for eligible going in for an arranged marriage cannot be ruled out. Keep adequate buffer time for reaching your venue as chances of delay cannot be ruled out. It is a good day to handle property matters.

Love Focus: You may get romantically linked to someone you like.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Color : Red

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Someone may return your money that he or she had taken some time back. Self-discipline will be important to remain healthy. A changed attitude will do you a lot of good on the professional front. Your suggestions for changes on the home front are certain to be implemented. An official trip is likely to turn into a leisure trip, as you manage to take your family along. Things will move as planned on the academic front and keep you right on course.

Love Focus: Your romantic endeavours are likely to bring positive results.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Color : White

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Influx of money is set to increase, making your bank balance healthier. Don't take health for granted. An advice from a family elder will help you in overcoming a domestic problem. You will make your trip fun by persuading your best friend to accompany you. A competition or exam may find you come out with flying colors.

Love Focus: Some of you are likely to find love on the work front.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Color : Saffron

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Precautionary measures need to be taken on the health front. New skills acquired by you will work wonders on the professional front. Your attempts to convince a family elder about something personal will succeed. You may need to travel at a short notice today. Some changes implemented on the academic front will start giving positive results.

Love Focus: Lover may take out time for you, so plan out something nice.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Color : Magenta