Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for October 23

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

Aries (Mar 21-Apr 20)

By making your workplace as comfortable and relaxed as you can, you will manage to counter the stress of your high-pressure job. Relying on last-minute preparations may not be the best way to approach an exam. It is time you focused on savings. Accompanying family elders on a pilgrimage is indicated for some. If you feel tired and fatigued, the reason may be lack of sleep, so rework your sleep schedule.

Love Focus: Partner may not be in the mood for an outing, so let them be.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Cream

Taurus (Apr 21-May 20)

Give up all distractions and focus on studies to do well. Getting into shape is likely to give you many positive benefits. You are going to make someone very proud of your achievements. Trekking on a mountainous trail is likely to give you the excitement you seek. You will manage to resolve all problems bugging you at work. Don't think only buying big things gets one into financial trouble, it is often the little things that are the culprit.

Love Focus: Remember, communication is important for a healthy relationship.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Sandy Brown

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

Buying property will be one of the most significant achievements of your life. If you are in a sedentary job, you must take up some sort of fitness routine. Don't let distractions make you lag behind in studies by setting up a timetable. Making online payments using free Wi-Fi is fraught with risks, so desist. You may take a family elder along on a trip. Impulsive buying using a credit card may lead to overspending and subsequent difficulty in credit card payment.

Love Focus: A healthy relationship allows for change and growth.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Purple

Cancer (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Studying many hours at a stretch may prove counterproductive, so take regular breaks for better retention. You can save thousands by simply reviewing your expenditure and finding out where all you could have saved. If you are buying property for investment, ensure it has a good resale value. Your fitness routine will keep you fit. Personal issues, occupying your mind today, can disrupt your concentration. The family will support your efforts.

Love Focus: A romantic relationship is mutual and must have room for the needs of both partners.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Rose

Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Making own notes will help in grasping the subject matter better, rather than sourcing it from others. Keep the interests of your dear ones in mind when you make travel plans. You may overstep your monthly budget in buying something big. You can get more productive at work by decluttering and organising your workspace. Keep track of your calorie intake to remain healthy. Desist from saying anything under provocation that you may later regret.

Love Focus: In a new relationship, don't seek too much personal information too soon from your partner.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Silver Grey

Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23)

You are likely to derive a great sense of satisfaction by being proactive and taking control of things at work. It is important to cover the syllabus by beginning early and spacing out studies of different subjects. Don't get deterred by aches and pains due to high-intensity workouts, it just means your body is changing for the better. Check the house you plan to buy thoroughly to rule out any problems. A boost in earnings is possible.

Love Focus: The day seems favourable for finding a date on the web.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Light Red

Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Don't multitask at work, since nothing gets done satisfactorily and productivity suffers. Give your brain some rest before exams to improve its power of retention. The house you have put up for sale is likely to be grabbed sooner than later. Approach banks to get foreign exchange at the best price. A passport is an important travel document and losing it while travelling is unthinkable, so always keep a copy of it separately in your luggage.

Love Focus: You may celebrate your special day with your partner today at a happening place.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22)

To save on time, take up the most important tasks yourself and delegate the less important ones to subordinates. Organising study sessions with friends for exam preparation is the right thing to do. Don't skip travel insurance, as not having one can prove heavy on your pocket in an emergency on foreign soil. A home remedy will prove effective in curing a minor ailment. You may take your siblings into confidence to sell your parent's property.

Love Focus: If you have a grouse with your partner, talk it out with him/ her.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Coffee

Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21)

The only way to get ahead financially is to focus on earning, saving and investing. Some of you are likely to give your property on rent and get good returns from it. A visit to the countryside is indicated and will prove most refreshing. Those into strenuous workouts will do well to consume a protein-rich diet to keep their muscles toned. If you have been rude to someone, apologize; doing so goes a long way in setting things right again.

Love Focus: Sharing and caring is indicated for those in love.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: White

Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Something positive happening at home today is likely to keep you in an upbeat mood. Students will manage to organise the study material before the start of the session. A family youngster may do you proud by getting selected in campus recruitment. Take pains to make your property more attractive to potential buyers to get a better price. Financially, you look strong. Health remains satisfactory. A trip may get postponed.

Love Focus: Don't try to mould your partner to your way of thinking; rather be realistic and accept as he/ she is.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19)

You can save money by prioritising your expenditure and balancing your spending and savings. Sweating out on the exercise floor will get you the fitness level you desire. You will need to bear additional expenses for something you have got installed at home. Financial security is assured. While travelling abroad, do confirm the price before buying or booking anything, so as not to get fleeced. Don't get drawn into office politics, as it can harm your interests.

Love Focus: You will leave no stone unturned to improve your partner's image among critics.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Dark Green

Pisces (Feb 20-Mar 20)

It is important to take short breaks while working to prevent fatigue from diminishing your productivity. Always think positive while preparing for exams, since it will draw you away from negative thoughts. Those visiting a foreign country must learn common phrases of the local language for better interaction. You may have to curb the habits of a family youngster. Don't spend unnecessarily on food items that can be made at home.

Love Focus: Trust is the bedrock of a healthy relationship; ensure you both adhere to it.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Purple

Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter