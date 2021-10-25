Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for October 25

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

Aries (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Those planning a visit to a country of their dreams will manage air tickets at a bargain price. Whatever money you have spent on renovating your house, you are likely to get back via its rent. Don't neglect studies, as your academic performance may fall way below your expectations. If you feel things are not working out for you in your job, be realistic in deciding either to stay or quit your current organisation.

Love Focus: A stagnant married life needs rejuvenation, so take time out to get romantic once again.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Red

Taurus (Apr 21-May 20)

By keeping a strictly professional attitude at work, you will manage to keep your domineering boss at bay. You may get a chance to participate in a school play or some other event at school and get noticed. Organising a playdate for children at home is possible and will be a lot of fun. Beware of going on a crash diet, as it can have a negative impact on your health.

Love Focus: If you are suffering from boredom in your relationship, it is time to rekindle love.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

Collaborating with a big brand name is possible for those associated with the automotive industry. Good performance in school can make you a favourite of your teacher. Remain safe by not being complacent in health matters. You are likely to purchase a piece of land as an investment. A refund sought by you may not be forthcoming soon. A family youngster refusing to go to classes may need a different teacher to boost their interest.

Love Focus: Today, give a surprise call to partner to exchange sweet nothings.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Beige

Cancer (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Lack of job satisfaction may prove frustrating, so search for new job opportunities by developing new skills and spreading your professional network. Some students may find their names on the merit list of a competitive exam. Moneywise, you seem okay. Taking up a PG on rent in another city is indicated for some. Peace prevails on the home front. If you are unable to do strenuous physical exercises, try some light aerobic and stretching exercises.

Love Focus: Today, you will improve your lover's mood by inviting him/her over to a favourite hangout.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Peach

Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Organising a surprise party to celebrate someone's birthday or anniversary will be a hit. It will be difficult to hold back those who are bitten by the travel bug. Visiting a close relation today is on the cards. If dissatisfaction with your job is impacting you both emotionally and mentally, start searching for a new job. Don't take trouble at school lying down; take your parents into confidence. Exercise dietary control to keep a lifestyle disease in check.

Love Focus: Rekindle love by doing small things for your spouse that he/ she likes.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23)

You will do well to check in with your kids every day about how things are going in the school. Those earning on the side may find it profitable enough to chuck their main job and take it up full-time. Attending a house-warming party of someone close is indicated. A share from the sale of the ancestral property can make you financially secure. Your toxic boss can become less intimidating by keeping your focus on work.

Love Focus: If you find your spouse a little downcast today, cheer him/ her up by a change of scene.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Ensure a balanced diet and regular exercise for the well-being of family members. It is difficult to meet all the demands of children, so try and explain it to them in terms they understand. Spend money wisely to avoid a cash crunch. Visiting a new tourist destination is possible for some. If a stressed situation at the workplace is impacting your performance, find ways to develop some coping mechanisms. Your performance at school needs improvement, so devote more time to your studies.

Love Focus: Spending time together with your lover will strengthen loving bonds.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Silver

Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22)

You are likely to take some concrete steps to infuse positivity at home. Someone you have helped is likely to appreciate your helpful attitude towards him/ her and reciprocate in your time of need. Don't follow the policy of appeasement to get favours from your immediate boss, it can prove counterproductive. An old medical problem, that has started to bother you, needs attention. Be careful of your valuables and documents while travelling abroad.

Love Focus: A new friendship at college may turn into romance and make life more fulfilling.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21)

The day seems excellent for people under this sign. An award or recognition awaits those in the creative field. An application for a scholarship to study abroad shows all signs of getting approved. Your wedding or that of someone eligible in the family is likely to get solemnized. Travelling to an exotic destination with your spouse is on the cards for some. Homemakers may get busy today resetting the house.

Love Focus: Today, surprise your lover by sending flowers or a gift to him/ her at their office with a 'thank you for…' note.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Don't rely on brokers to get you the best rent offers, do some research on your own. Tackle your toxic boss by doing your job to the best of your ability and not giving him/ her any reason to make you a target. If a child shows changes in behaviour, it is important to get to the root of the problem. If a health concern is giving you sleepless nights, get yourself checked forthwith.

Love Focus: A simple hug can do wonders for your relationship, try it when you reach home today.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Violet

Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Good work of those in the teaching line is likely to earn them an increment or bonus. Thorough preparations never go to waste, will be proved in a tough exam that you are about to face. If you are dying for a change, it is a good idea to book tickets to a tourist destination. You may put a fitness plan into action. A blame game at work can make you the target, so clear the air at the earliest.

Love Focus: Be happy, as your partner may be planning a surprise.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Pisces (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Those wanting to revert to work from home may get the go-ahead from their company. You are likely to find a good mentor to help you out with your weak subjects. A home-based business is likely to turn profitable, but running it may become time-consuming. Teach your child to use time constructively in interesting hobbies and extracurricular activities. Your medical test results will put all your doubts to rest. What you choose to do should not be anybody's business.

Love Focus: Newlyweds may be pressured by elders to start a family.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Peach

