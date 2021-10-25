Leo Horoscope for October 25: Try to avoid conflicts!

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

It’s going to be a favorable day on the family and health front. Your energy is going to keep the home front cheerful. Career advice from an elder in the family will clear your vision. You may try to avoid getting involved in any conflicts and arguments on the professional front.

Some will plan short or long trips with family members or spouses that will turn rewarding and fulfilling. Everything seems in sync except the professional front. You should keep your cool as everything will be sorted out sooner.

What else is there to unfold today, find out!

Leo Finance Today

This is a good day for gaining knowledge of the stock market. It's a good idea to know what is happening in the property market. A business investment tip can prove beneficial for some.

Leo Family Today

You will offer a helping hand in organizing an important family event and your spouse will appreciate your involvement. Spending quality time with kids will bring immense pleasure to you. Today, you will focus only on the positive side of the domestic front.

Leo Career Today

You may have to put extra effort in order to get a new job at a specific company. Some may have to burn their midnight oil in order to complete some important projects.

Leo Health Today

Healthwise it's a good day and you may join a yoga class or an exercise regime. Someone may inspire you to set fitness goals and put efforts to achieve them. Those who have been facing some health issues should see doctor to manage it.

Leo Love Life Today

You will find it easy to balance personal and professional life. You are emotionally attached with your partner, so you may plan a surprise for him/her or make dinner or lunch for her/him. It's a time to enjoy wonderful and romantic moments.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Color: Parrot Green

