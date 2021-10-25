Cancer Daily Horoscope for October 25: Look after your health!

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

While planets indicate that you are going to achieve a lot on the professional front, it will be good to be cautious about your health and take some time to relax your mind and body. It will be good for some to be early birds to complete pending tasks and manage schedules with colleagues and other family members.

Some misunderstanding may arise between you and your spouse, so try to spend some quality time with your partner to sort things out soon. You may expect good news on the family front, so be ready to enjoy the festive mood and aura at home.

Know a bit more about how your day will go.

Cancer Finance Today

Cancer you are confident about your savings and financial standing and plan to add capital to a new venture. Unexpected expenses are foreseen, so be ready for it. Some may get jobs in particular companies.

Cancer Family Today

It will be a fun and satisfying day on the family front. Relatives or close friends may seek your advice on something important.

Cancer Career Today

You may wish to get involved with big projects on the professional front. Some may have great ideas for expanding their business. Some fresh marketing strategies will work for your business and get you good clients.

Cancer Health Today

Day is not going to be good on the health front. Some health issues may occur today and make you feel dull. Some issues associated with your married life may be the cause of concern and affect your mood and health.

Cancer Love Life Today

You may not get attention from your partner and it may affect your mood. Try to retain your cool and wait for some time, things will be normal soon. You should avoid making things messy by involving in any conflict with partner.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Color: Peach

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

