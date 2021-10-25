Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Capricorn Daily Horoscope for October 25: Avoid wasteful spending!
Capricorn Daily Horoscope for October 25: Avoid wasteful spending!

Dear Capricorn, you are advised to avoid wasteful spending. Bring some positive changes with your creative ideas on the professional front. It is a satisfying day on the love front.
You feel energetic today and this activeness and excitement will reflect in your excellent performance on the professional front.
Published on Oct 25, 2021 12:20 AM IST
By Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

This is a good day for you. Coordination with team members who work from home will go smoothly, quick and efficient today. You will be in a positive state of your mind. This is a favorable day for some who are looking for success via writing, publishing, designing, and more.

You feel energetic today and this activeness and excitement will reflect in your excellent performance on the professional front. Someone in your family may be upset with you, but your friendly nature may turn things favorable to you on the domestic front.

What else is there to know about the day, read ahead!

Capricorn Finance Today

You are advised to avoid wasteful spending. You have a stable financial condition, but you need to learn to manage your finances with smartness and attentiveness.

Some may find it difficult to deal with clients and get pending payment cleared.

Capricorn Family Today

Disapproval from parents or elders may disappoint you today, but you should listen to them. Home renovation may take longer than anticipated and it may make you unhappy. You may end up hurting someone with your harsh words today.

Capricorn Career Today

You may bring some positive changes with your creative ideas and ability on the professional front. Superiors may plan to honor your involvement in completing a challenging project on time. You may inspire juniors at work.

Capricorn Health Today

Today, you are going to enjoy excellent health. Your favorable stars may provide fuel for positive spirits. You will have energy to deal with the hectic work schedule and complete some pending tasks on the domestic front too.

Capricorn Love Life Today

You may be a bit demanding and possessive and ask for attention from your spouse or partner. If you are single, you may find plenty of options to choose from. This is a satisfying day on the love front.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Color: Violet

 

