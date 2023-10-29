All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for October 29, 2023

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Aries (March 21-April 20)

You will need to manage your funds well to organize a family function. Chance of going on a vacation with family is indicated and will be lots of fun. Chance to do something that you are passionate about may materialise and make your day! Someone may become your mentor on the fitness front and lead you to total health. A promising day for freelance consultants is foretold, when a lot of positive things happen. Some property issues are likely to keep you occupied. Judicious spending is advised, even in daily necessities.

Love Focus: Lover will be at your beck and call, so enjoy the day!

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Pink

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

Good earning can make you go beyond the budget. Spouse may spring a surprise by sharing domestic or professional responsibilities with you! A pilgrimage is in the offing for some. A property division will be to everyone’s satisfaction. You are likely to be entrusted with an urgent assignment on the academic front. Keep some time spare for workouts. Hiring suitable accommodation may pose problems, but persistence will pay.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: Nearness to colleague can turn into a budding romance for some.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Grey

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

Spouse may welcome your suggestions, but only up to a limit. Good advice from a family member will work wonders for you. Those travelling to a holiday destination can expect total enjoyment. Signing a property deal is indicated for some. Chances of a lucrative deal coming your way may need some brainstorming, so get down to it. Some changes can be expected on the academic front. You remain fit and energetic.

Love Focus: Someone you have a crush on can give positive indications on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Red

Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Your argumentative nature may not be tolerated at home. Those travelling overseas are likely to enjoy the hospitality of someone close. You can feel stressed out today, so take adequate rest. Payment awaited is likely to be released soon. Those appearing for interviews need to keep their morale high. Papers pertaining to a property you possess will be set in order. Health of those ailing for long is set to improve.

Love Focus: You will enjoy the company of someone of opposite gender.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Brown

Leo (July 23-August 23)

Professional advice will help in choosing the right course. Starting a new fitness regime is likely to prove wonders. Moneywise, you will find yourself in a most comfortable situation. Some crucial decisions need to be taken on the business front. Spouse seems quite understanding and may do your bidding most willingly. Some of you may want to go for a small outing. Your balanced approach will help resolve a property matter amicably.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: A long-term relationship can culminate in wedding for some.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Cream

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

A contentious family issue is likely to be resolved amicably. An adventure activity promises to give you the high you seek! A pending property deal is likely to be concluded profitably. For those pursuing higher studies, there is no choice but to master the ropes. Adhering to a set routine is advised. A financial boon is expected and may bring you into big money. Volunteers can expect to have a hectic time, but the new experience will prove enjoyable all the same!

Love Focus: Those in love are likely to have fun with an opposite number.

Lucky Number: 5

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lucky Colour: Green

Libra (September 24-October 23)

Those freshly out of college may get a chance to opt for higher studies.

Be particular about hygiene, especially if eating out. A new colleague may give you good advice on investment. A project may entail a lot of travelling. Don’t bring work to home if you want domestic harmony. Those planning a journey must take the weather into account to remain safe. Property matters causing tensions are likely to be resolved amicably.

Love Focus: Your splendid suggestion is likely to be lapped up by lover.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Peach

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

A joyous occasion of a new arrival is likely to brighten the home front. Some of you will be able to add to your wealth and even plan to buy property. Some of you are all set to enjoy a splendid vacation. Someone may make you emotional just to take advantage of you, so be careful. Designing a fitness programme according to your lifestyle will work in your favour. Buying an expensive item or jewellery at bargain price is possible.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: Your romantic aspirations will soon be realised in a party or a get-together.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

A new business venture appears promising, so go ahead with it. Those in a joint family set up are likely to have an enjoyable outing together. An adventure activity promises to give you the high you seek! A downswing in the market can motivate you to invest in property. Recognition for hard work is in the pipeline for some on the academic front. Being a choosy eater will keep you in good shape! Diehard shoppers may find some good bargains to splurge on.

Love Focus: Those planning an outing with a lover are slated to have a good time.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

Some of you may undertake an overseas journey. Acquiring property is on the cards for some. Someone is likely to take unnecessary advantage of your helpful nature. You will need to curb your tendency to indulge in excesses to remain healthy. Financial security is assured through wise investments. Workplace colleagues will be supportive to help you even while they may be away from work today. You can be instrumental in resolving a family dispute.

Love Focus: A great time is assured for those in love as your romantic aspirations are shared by lover.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

An outing with friends is foreseen for some and will be great fun. A house or property is likely to give less than expected returns. It will be important to keep your mind at things at hand on the academic front and put an end to daydreaming! You are likely to become health conscious and take up an exercise routine. You may get influenced by someone into spending money irresponsibly. You may feel recharged as you manage to clear all the pending chores at work. A tongue lashing from spouse can be expected for something done or not done, but it will be justified.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: Someone can express romantic feelings for you.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

Homemakers are likely to exceed budget in improving the home front. Much travelling is envisaged, but it will help you achieve what you aim. Good returns are foreseen from a rented property. On the academic front, you may need to do something about your own shortcomings. You will manage to dovetail your routine with a workout regimen and benefit. An excellent financial deal may get some rolling in money! Don’t take liberties of connecting with office folks today regarding any pending work.

Love Focus: Those in love can expect a rocking time together.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Red

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON