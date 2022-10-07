Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for October 7, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

A new business venture appears promising, so go ahead with it. Those feeling unwell for sometime are likely to recover quickly. You will have to be at your persuasive best to recover a loaned amount. Tempers can flare up on the home front over some issue. Travelling towards the north-east will prove favourable. Those awaiting results are assured of succeeding with flying colours.

Love Focus: Turn on your charm on the romantic front and rejoice!

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

A new arrival is set to bring joy and happiness in the family. Those ailing may not be able to recover quickly. Someone known will give you correct guidance in a financial matter. Excellent environment at work is likely to make work fun and boost your efficiency. A lot of travelling is foreseen for some.

Love Focus: Be sensitive to the sensibilities of lover as it can spoil the relationship.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Yellow

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

You can find financial front stabilising. Regular routine will keep you fit. Disinterest shown at work may get noticed. Someone’s homecoming may call for a celebration, so get cracking right away! Good planning will see some setting out on an overseas journey. A property division will be to everyone’s satisfaction. On the academic front, you are likely to become one of the achievers.

Love Focus: Lonely hearts may need to double their efforts to get what they seek!

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Efforts for improving your financial condition will show positive signs. You will take positive steps towards achieving perfect health. A rival may attempt to upstage you, so remain on your toes. A domestic situation will be sorted out amicably through your initiative. Papers pertaining to a property you possess will be set in order.

Love Focus: Those craving for romance may need to change their approach for gaining success.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Keep mental tensions at bay through meditation. Homemakers will be able to balance the budget despite mounting expenses. An assignment submitted on the academic front may come in for praise. Downswing in the market can motivate you to invest in property. Your negotiating skills are likely to come to the fore on the financial front.

Love Focus: A romantic opportunity is likely to come your way in a most unexpected manner!

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Yellow and Peach

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Professionally, you seem to be on a sound wicket. A health advice may be taken seriously. You may have to make efforts to get a pending payment released. Those craving for a relaxing domestic environment will have their wish fulfilled! Acquiring property is on the cards for some. This is a fantastic time for you on the professional and academic fronts.

Love Focus: Lover may seem a bit distant and may need space.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Financial front remains stable as you curb expenditure. Don’t stake your health just to have fun. A coveted post may come your way, as you are able to play your cards well. Giving time to spouse today may become important, so don’t ignore. You will have to take time out to guide someone on the academic front. Those on a vacation can spend the day in a most boring place.

Love Focus: Efforts from both sides will be needed to make the evening romantically successful.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Health wise you feel on the top of the world. Saving is fine, but there is no need to sit tight over money. You may find it difficult to hold the fort in the absence of a senior. A most heartening situation is likely to develop on the domestic front. Property matters causing tensions are likely to be resolved amicably. A vacation is likely to materialise for some.

Love Focus: Those seeking love may need to cast their net wider to get lucky.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Cyan

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Good money is likely to be made in speculation by some. You will be able to give a boost to your existing business and prosper. Health remains satisfactory for those regular in workouts. Peace and tranquility prevailing at home is likely to soothe your nerves. A business tour is in the offing for some and will prove fruitful. Admission to a prestigious institute may become a reality for some.

Love Focus: Those living away are likely to get a chance to be with their loved ones.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Light Green

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Delegating work will allow you to focus on only the important matters. Regular workouts may be taken up by those leading a sedentary life for fitness. Think things out carefully before agreeing to finance someone. Setting the house in order may become the priority of homemakers today. Property matters should not be touched today.

Love Focus: Romantic front remains rosy and provide you a sense of great fulfillment.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Dark Green

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Peak physical fitness is assured for those working out. Money comes without much effort. You may need to hone your professional skills to come at par with others. Domestic peace and harmony may get vitiated by an argument. Young couples may plan out something unique for a special day. Those traveling should be careful on the road. A new acquisition can make you squeal with childlike delight!

Love Focus: Your romantic ideas are likely to please lover, so expect a most happening evening!

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Yellow and Off White

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

You manage to retain perfect health. Some financial matters will need attention. Your thoroughness will see a project through without any glitches. Time is ripe on the romantic front to say the magic words to your beloved! A long journey may prove most tiring and boring. An excellent day is indicated for students. This is not the right day to deal in property.

Love Focus: Some lost ground is likely to be gained on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Purple

(Prem Kumar Sharma, Manisha Koushik can be contacted at +91 9216141456, +91 9716145644; Email: psharma@premastrologer.com, support@askmanisha.com)

