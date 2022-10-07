Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Aquarius Horoscope Today, October 7, 2022: Investments may reap rewards

Aquarius Horoscope Today, October 7, 2022: Investments may reap rewards

Published on Oct 07, 2022 12:10 AM IST

Dear Aquarius, your daily astrological predictions for October 7, 2022 suggests, your health may be great and allow you to hit the road or explore new places.

ByDr Prem Kumar Sharma, Manisha Koushik

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19) The day seems to be excellent for the Aquarius natives, but some family issues are foreseen. Some misunderstandings may create rift between family members, try to communicate with your loved ones in order to sort the issue. You and your spouse may not be on the same page on something and it may also cause you stress. Things may be good again, so fret not. Your health may be good and allow you to hit the road or explore new places. Some may rent out their home or commercial space today. Cash may flow in from expected sources and past investments may also reap rewards for you.

Those who are in a relationship for long, they may take it to the next level and move in together. Some good property deals are also on your way. Work life seems moderate. Try to hone your skills to be in the good books of your seniors at work.

What lies further? Know more:

Aquarius Finance Today: This is a very good day on the financial front. Your past investment may reap rewards for you. Some may also get cash flow in from some unexpected sources. Some may also get expensive gifts from loved ones.

Aquarius Family Today: This is not a favorable day. A rise in family expenditure is indicated. Someone in your family may feel under the weather, so pay attention towards it.

Aquarius Career Today: Day may bring mixed results for some. Planetary positions may distract you from your work. Colleagues may help you with a project.

Aquarius Health Today: You may feel happy and energetic today. Some may be motivated to find options to direct their energy and do something productive today.

Aquarius Love Life Today: It seems to be a good day. Favorable planetary configurations may keep you occupied in discovering the ways to rekindle your love life. It’s a day of passion and fun, so enjoy it.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Color: Yellow

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Manisha Koushik

    Manisha Koushik has more than 12+ years of experience. She gives astrological advice related to career, health, finance, business, relationship and more. She is known to combine the principles of Vedic and Western astrology, Tarot, Numerology, Vastu and Fengshui. She has authored many books and is a popular face for astrology TV shows.

