Cancer Horoscope Today, October 7, 2022: Enjoy the family trip

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22) It seems to be a good day. You may enjoy good health, financial condition and company of loved ones. Your work life may need your attention, so try to clear backlogs and avoid getting involved into any messy arguments with seniors. Some may be more concerned about their health and include nutritious and immunity boosting food sources in their diet. You may also get marriage proposals or get into a relationship. Your plans may be successful and things may turn out favourable on the business front.

Miscommunication or anger may put you in trouble, so be careful on the professional front while dealing with new clients. Some may enjoy a family trip and explore new places. A property case may sort out soon and make you feel relaxed.

What else is there to know about the day? Read ahead:

Cancer Finance Today: The day seems to be auspicious on the financial front. You may buy any kind of asset or vehicle today. Some good investment opportunities may get you desired returns or benefits in near future. Some may focus on saving money.

Cancer Family Today: The day seems to be better than usual on the family front. Planetary alignment may be a favorable for you as it may increase peace and joy on the home front.

Cancer Career Today: You may feel tired of work pressure and office politics and plan to quit your job. Some may struggle with new technological advancements and implementations at work.

Cancer Health Today: You may feel high on energy and influence others in your positive light. Some may be inspired by your positive outlook about life. Some may go on shopping with friends and enjoy some recreational activities too.

Cancer Love Life Today: This is a moderate day for Cancer natives. Some confusion and your silence may make your partner confuse. Try to express your feelings and clear things up to avoid misunderstandings in your relationship.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Color: Forest Green

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

