Horoscope Today for February 12, 2026: This Valentine's week brings romantic turns for these zodiac signs

Aries (Mar 21-Apr 20) Carefully managing finances may help you prepare for an upcoming requirement. The day appears pleasant, allowing progress on both professional and social fronts. Those who stay consistent with fitness routines are likely to enjoy good health. Finding a suitable match may take time and patience. A travel companion may express interest in joining you, so decide wisely. A lingering property matter may move towards an amicable settlement.

Love Focus: Shedding inhibitions may help you approach someone you admire.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Red Horoscope Today: Daily astrological prediction for February 12, 2026 (Freepik)

Taurus (Apr 21-May 20) A workplace issue may be handled efficiently with a calm approach. Exploring new income avenues could feel challenging at first. Regular exercise may significantly enhance your well-being. Home may buzz with excitement as you plan a gathering. Sudden travel may be required, so stay prepared. Property matters are likely to offer encouraging returns.

Love Focus: Care and affection from your life partner may offer inner warmth.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Blue

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21) Paying attention to health and balance could prove rewarding. Professional efforts may attract appreciation from influential quarters. Financial inflow is likely to remain steady. Domestic activity may be lively and slightly disrupt routines. Travel may reconnect you with familiar faces from the past. Relocation decisions may require extra thought and planning.

Love Focus: Friendly concern may gradually take a romantic turn.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Cancer (Jun 22-Jul 22) Changes at home may bring satisfaction. Your expertise may be sought to handle a work situation. Financial matters may benefit from close monitoring. Becoming more health-conscious could help maintain vitality. Starting early for travel may ensure comfort and punctuality. Property-related tasks appear favourable today.

Love Focus: Differences of opinion may require patience and understanding.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Green

Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23) A timely opportunity may present itself with future gains in mind. Financial stability may demand continued effort. Commitment to fitness could keep energy levels high. A thoughtful gesture from your spouse may lift your spirits. Leisure travel is likely to be enjoyable. A new household purchase may also be considered.

Love Focus: Romantic intentions may lead towards a meaningful connection.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23) Self-confidence may work in your favour professionally. Unplanned spending could rise if priorities are not set. Health awareness may help you feel balanced and fit. Someone leaving home may stir mixed emotions. Time pressure may require quick action. Approval for property development is likely to come through.

Love Focus: Planning a special moment may strengthen romantic bonds.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: White

Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23) Some may see progress related to income or incentives. Domestic changes may need financial foresight. Minor health fluctuations could occur, so rest is advised. A young family member may need gentle handling. Travel plans may bring excitement. Property matters could tilt in your favour.

Love Focus: A partner’s enthusiasm may add joy to romance.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Purple

Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22) Professional expectations may keep you actively engaged. Loan-related matters for property or vehicles may progress. Outdoor activity could support overall fitness. Supporting your spouse’s plans may strengthen understanding. Travel arrangements are likely to be smooth. Property placed on the market may fetch good value.

Love Focus: Romance appears lively and engaging.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Orange

Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21) Pending payments may be cleared soon. Reviewing work details before moving ahead may prevent errors. High energy levels could keep you productive. Domestic changes may bring contentment. A long drive may feel refreshing. Property seekers may find attractive options.

Love Focus: Time shared with your life partner may enhance mutual understanding.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Pink

Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 21) A senior may acknowledge your contribution. Financially, the day may feel rewarding. Healthy eating habits could lead to noticeable improvement. Participation in family events may enhance popularity. Patience may be needed while awaiting an important outcome. An old property may be refurbished for rental use.

Love Focus: Avoid making commitments that may be difficult to fulfil.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Peach

Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19) Pending professional issues may be addressed effectively. Enhancing income sources could ease financial pressure. Balanced nutrition and exercise may support good health. Domestic responsibilities may keep you occupied. Travel luck appears favourable. A promising property deal may surface.

Love Focus: Relationship differences may need calm resolution.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Pisces (Feb 20-Mar 20) Recognition and material growth may follow steady effort. Saving may become a priority due to future plans. Dietary changes could help restore vitality. A cheerful spouse may uplift your mood. Positive lifestyle adjustments may leave you refreshed. An attractive property proposal may deserve attention.

Love Focus: Light-hearted exchanges may bring romantic joy.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Cream

By: Dr. Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

