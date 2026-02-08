Horoscope Today for February 8, 2026: These zodiacs may recieve financial support by the weekend

Aries (Mar 21-Apr 20) A mindset shift can lead to positive professional results. Staying active is likely to leave you feeling refreshed and positive. Efforts to improve earnings could start showing promise. You may feel inclined to refresh or reorganise your living space. Leisure travel may bring moments of excitement and relaxation. A property matter could move in a favourable direction. Your willingness to help others may earn genuine appreciation.

Love Focus: A pleasant development on the romantic front seems possible.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Peach Horoscope Today: Daily astrological prediction for February 8, 2026 (Freepik)

Taurus (Apr 21-May 20) Conscious eating habits may support better health. Work pressure may feel restrictive at times, so pacing yourself will help. There is a chance of recovering money lent earlier. Be cautious with extended family matters, as hidden negativity cannot be ruled out. Travel plans call for extra attention to safety. Property-related paperwork may finally move towards completion.

Love Focus: Thoughtful gestures may help keep romance on track.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Pink

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21) Financial support you have been hoping for could come through. Creative ideas may bring recognition and appreciation. Health routines adopted recently may lead you towards improved fitness. Festive preparations at home may keep you pleasantly busy. A new place may not feel as exciting as expected, but a short break could still leave you relaxed. Some may consider selling or reassessing a property.

Love Focus: Emotional conversations may need more depth than light banter.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Green

Cancer (Jun 22-Jul 22) Health deserves attention, so avoid ignoring minor discomforts. This appears to be a suitable phase to begin something new at work. A reminder regarding a pending loan may become necessary. Family matters may take a back seat today. An ancestral property issue could demand patience and careful handling.

Love Focus: Your efforts may gradually bring improvement in love matters.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Golden

Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23) Support from a spouse or family member may prove reassuring. A tactful approach towards seniors may ease professional pressure. Income flow may show improvement. Wellness-related efforts are likely to bring encouraging results. Overseas work travel may be considered. Ancestral property matters may require sensitivity.

Love Focus: Those eligible may sense movement towards a serious commitment.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23) Discipline will play an important role in maintaining health. A firm stance at work may become necessary to ensure progress. Past investments may not meet expectations, so patience is advised. Travel could feel tiring, so plan wisely. An elder at home may seem less supportive than anticipated. Property-related complications may need calm resolution.

Love Focus: A partner may suggest an outing, which could lift spirits.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: White

Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23) Physical fitness may surprise others in a friendly contest. Active involvement in your current project seems essential. Financial assistance for a dream venture may come through. A sensitive family matter may call for a composed approach. Overseas travel could strain the budget. A property decision may not align with everyone’s expectations.

Love Focus: Spending meaningful time together can deepen emotional connections.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Beige

Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22) An official commitment may interfere with personal plans. Exploring new income options could occupy much of your time. Inconsistent fitness routines may reflect on energy levels. Adjusting a habit disliked by your partner may take effort. Long travel could feel monotonous without good company. A change of residence may be considered by some.

Love Focus: Romance may take a temporary pause due to responsibilities.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Blue

Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21) Improved income could lead to a better lifestyle. Professionals may attract promising offers. Some may feel motivated to join a fitness programme. Support from someone at home may feel reassuring. Overseas travel opportunities may surface. Property matters may show encouraging returns.

Love Focus: Personal effort may help improve romantic harmony.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Orange

Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 21) Monetary benefits could come from more than one source. Professionals may receive added perks or incentives. Balanced eating and an active routine may help maintain health. Your feelings may be respected at home. A journey to meet someone dear seems likely. Construction plans for property may take shape.

Love Focus: Listening patiently may ease emotional friction today.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19) Seasonal changes demand health precautions. Workload may increase, calling for extra hours. Business expansion may require financial reorganisation. Domestic changes may be planned, but time could feel limited. Vehicle readiness should be ensured before long travel. A property dispute may lean in your favour.

Love Focus: Emotional matters may remain low priority today.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Pisces (Feb 20-Mar 20) Health may show gradual improvement for those recovering. Work commitments may demand attention even on a festive day. Financial gains may be limited, so restraint is advised. A family member may differ with your viewpoint. Travel may bring unexpected luck. Some may consider buying a luxury item.

Love Focus: A new romantic connection may quietly develop.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Grey

By: Dr. Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: http://www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152/40532026