Horoscope Today for January 29, 2026: Expect good returns by investing in real estate

Aries (Mar 21-Apr 20) Interpersonal skills are tested as you handle demanding work situations. A health-conscious mindset helps you appreciate the value of staying fit. Avoid rash financial decisions, especially during high-stake negotiations. Becoming a role model at home requires steady effort. Travel may call for a well-prepared health kit. Property linked to land-conservation norms needs closer evaluation. Academic routine feels disrupted today.

Love Focus: Relationship harmony grows through mindful actions.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Purple Horoscope Today: Daily astrological prediction for January 29, 2026

Taurus (Apr 21-May 20) Exploring options beyond traditional mortgages may help when applying for loans. Irregular eating habits could trigger acidity, so timely meals matter. Staying punctual with deadlines supports steady professional growth. Open emotional expression strengthens backing from family members. Gentle hiking activities match the day’s travel vibe well. Business zoning regulations play a role in property-related choices. Consistent academic commitment leads to impressive results.

Love Focus: Shared understanding maintains emotional harmony.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Blue

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21) Local hotspots add excitement to your travel plans. A disciplined lifestyle keeps your health in great shape. Multiple income streams uplift your financial confidence. Modern techniques boost efficiency at work. Family members may apologise for earlier misunderstandings. Luxury property marketing shows strong promise. Academic efforts move in the right direction.

Love Focus: Emotional comfort deepens the connection.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Green

Cancer (Jun 22-Jul 22) Personal achievements uplift the home atmosphere. Fitness routines bring extra joy and confidence. Investing in regular-income bonds feels favourable. Quick decision-making motivates slower performers. Dining etiquette may shape your travel experience. Affordable home-ownership programs seem encouraging. Academic stress reduces noticeably.

Love Focus: Trust building strengthens emotional stability.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Brown

Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23) A shortage of funds may delay important plans. A mild sore throat may bother you today. Career setbacks feel overwhelming but gradually ease. Some rituals may feel outdated to family members. Adventure stories inspire your travel choices. Real-estate photography helps property goals. Academic pressure requires mindful pacing.

Love Focus: Heartfelt conversations ease inner doubts.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Cream

Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23) Steady water intake keeps your system balanced. Financial luck brings welcome gains. A vibrant office atmosphere enhances motivation. A disagreement at home may take time to settle. Desert-resort travel may not suit your mood. Emerging-market properties need careful assessment. Academic discipline may be difficult to maintain.

Love Focus: Gentle affection softens strained moments.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23) Real-estate cash flows remain favourable. Daytime power naps restore lost energy. Reliable pension schemes offer financial comfort. Polishing job skills boosts credibility despite repetitive tasks. Sleep-routine adjustments still face interruptions at home. Delayed boarding may affect travel schedules. Academic consistency strengthens.

Love Focus: Togetherness energy guides emotional balance.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: White

Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22) A comfortable study pace supports stable progress. Balanced health habits make the day effortless. Market corrections influence short-term finances. Compliance work shapes real-estate and construction careers. Sharing duties fairly keeps family harmony intact. Good walking shoes enhance travel ease. Property maintenance requires timely action.

Love Focus: Romantic stability brings reassurance.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21) Commercial lease negotiations may feel stressful. Nutritious meals keep your energy steady. Financial growth remains moderate. Professional expertise deepens even without immediate recognition. Shared family meals bring warmth and unity. A sunset cruise elevates your travel joy. Academic focus struggles to deepen today.

Love Focus: Mutual respect anchors lasting security in married life.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Pink

Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 21) Family-camping plans bring refreshing togetherness. Persistent body aches may slow health progress. Long-term savings yield lower returns than expected. Efficiency programs at work may feel demanding. Respecting differing viewpoints strengthens family unity. Property basements require close inspection. Academic focus shifts but stays productive.

Love Focus: Soft communication nurtures understanding.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Golden

Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19) Balancing roles at home may leave some members overworked. Herbal supplements support daily wellness. Smart budgeting simplifies shared expenses. Legal professionals progress steadily through complex cases. A nature-reserve visit brings calm and clarity. Market inventory guides property decisions. Academic learning deepens gradually.

Love Focus: Bond renewal restores emotional warmth.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Silver

Pisces (Feb 20-Mar 20) Secure payment methods protect your financial activities. Cycling enhances endurance but requires adequate rest. Global certifications open strong professional pathways. Handling family expectations may feel challenging today. Domestic trips run smoothly and comfortably. Home-upgrade projects progress well. The academic approach needs refinement for better outcomes.

Love Focus: Partnership support strengthens emotional growth.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Orange

By: Dr. Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

