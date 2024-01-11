The new moon appears on January 11 at 5:27 p.m. IST in the Capricorn sign. If you're still unsure about what parts of your life you want to improve this year—like your job, money, or love life—this could be when you suddenly figure it out. Like everyone has different resolutions, this new moon will affect each zodiac sign in its own way. This new moon on January 11 is significant because it sets the tone for the year ahead. So, let us unveil how the first New Moon of 2024 will impact your zodiac sign. Let us unveil how the first New Moon of 2024 impacts your zodiac sign.(HT File)

Aries

For Aries rising signs who like to take the lead, the new moon's focus is on their career front. Now that Mercury isn't in retrograde anymore, it's a great moment to grab this cosmic change and figure out what you want in your job. Your strong drive to get things done means these plans will have a big impact, making way for significant achievements during this moon phase.

Taurus

During this moon phase, Taurus rising signs are being drawn towards adventure. People who belong to this earth sign in their birth chart can satisfy this longing by either travelling or learning new things. Your dependable personality helps you make really strong plans, broadening your horizons both in knowledge and in the stamps on your passport.

Gemini

For individuals with Gemini rising and Capricorn in their eighth house, it's a period to delve into their inner selves and rethink their emotional ties. New moons are all about introspection, and this one is no exception. According to astrology, after the retrograde, it's time to reconsider and communicate your needs in relationships for a smoother journey. Your flexible nature will create plans that lead to both financial stability and stronger connections.

Cancer

For Cancer rising signs, the upcoming January new moon is shining a light on partnerships and relationships. According to astrologers, Cancerians should utilise this time to adjust and cultivate those personal or professional connections. However, as the nurturing sign of the zodiac, you likely already excel in this area.

Leo

For Leo rising signs, Capricorn will be positioned in the sixth house, emphasizing wellness. If you have this fire sign in your chart, get ready to concentrate on your daily routines during this lunar phase. Assess what's effective and what requires adjustments. According to an astrology expert, you should revise and arrange those daily habits. Your inherent style will help create plans that not only enhance well-being but also improve efficiency.

Virgo

For Virgo rising signs on January 11, love is in the air. Samay suggests that adding creativity to your life can strengthen those emotional connections. You could try journaling about your dream partner or painting a picture of your ideal date to express those feelings.

Libra

For Libra rising signs, Capricorn is in your fourth house of home and family. So, it could be a good time to dedicate some moments to your loved ones and let go of any emotional baggage. To make this process smooth, you must adjust to the cosy corners of your life and embrace the warm feelings.

Scorpio

During this lunar phase, Scorpians will have their third house of thoughts and perception illuminated. People with this water sign placement should focus on upgrading their communication skills. Hence, the first new moon of 2024 will bring you good fortune.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius risings should get ready to see some extra money in their wallets because this lunar event is expected to bring financial abundance for those with this fire sign placement. With your positive outlook, it's predicted that this financial plan will come in smoothly, almost like a golden arrow! It seems like the Sagittarius will be luckier during this new moon.

Capricorn

Capricorn risings are in for a positive change during this new moon, thanks to the influence of the first house of self. Feel free to give yourself a makeover that matches your ambitious nature. It's a great opportunity to revitalize and set the stage for personal growth.

Aquarius

The moon will shine a light on your twelfth house of the unconscious. But don't worry, there's nothing to fear. It seems like daydreaming may not be such a bad thing after all—embrace the opportunity for introspection and tapping into your visionary side.

Pisces

Pisces risings’ eleventh house of social networks will be the focus during this lunation. It's a great time to polish off your friend-making skills and put yourself out there — in a platonic way, of course. Your compassionate vibes and imaginative flair ensure a dreamy and impactful gathering. Embrace this moment to connect with others heartfeltly and leave a lasting impression.