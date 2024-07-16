July 15-21, 2024: 5 Chinese zodiac signs likely to have good luck

Dragon (1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012, 2024) This week, your luck hinges on nurturing relationships that have consistently shown loyalty while distancing yourself from those that have given you reason to be cautious. Sometimes, experiencing good fortune means paying attention to intuitive warnings rather than hoping for chance encounters. The real reward lies in emotional satisfaction, which can be shared with genuine loved ones, rather than being drained by those who aren't true friends. Embrace the colours gold, green, and violet for added luck. Here are your lucky Chinese zodiac signs from July 15-21, 2024.(Pexels)

This week, your luck lies in paying attention to signs and synchronicities around you and taking action based on what you observe. If you notice repeating numbers or other meaningful symbols, keep track of them and reflect on their significance. You're entering a significant astrological phase, and these signs are paving the way for positive developments in your life.

Consider working with crystals that promote calmness and peace, choosing them in person to ensure they align metaphysically and spiritually with your needs. Red and green are the auspicious colours for you this week, enhancing your fortune.

Your luck is focused on relationships, particularly if you're exploring something new in love. Pay attention to the clues and signals around you—they'll reveal a fuller picture that promises not to disappoint.

To enhance your luck, consider incorporating the colours gold, violet, and purple into your attire, perhaps through shoes that hint at these hues.

This week, your luck is serene and almost saintly. Taking things slowly will reveal life's hidden treasures in unexpected places. Some may find luck in encountering a conversation partner who broadens their perspective on the vast and marvellous world. Meditation will also have a profound impact, particularly when used for manifestation through guided visualization.

Be mindful of your energy, as like attracts like, and positivity attracts positivity. Green, blue, and violet are the fortunate colours for you this week.

This week, your luck has a delightful twist to it. If you're in the food industry or have a passion for food as a writer or critic, you might stumble upon something incredibly delicious—though it won't be entirely accidental, but rather a fortunate surprise.

For everyone else, this is a reminder to savour life's rich experiences with loved ones—finding joy in sweet, salty, saucy, and savoury moments together. In these connections, you'll discover luck, love, and everything in between.

Keep an eye out for the colours red, green, and blue—they hold extra luck for you this week.

(Disclaimer: It's recommended to consult with an astrology expert for personalised guidance).