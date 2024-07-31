July 29- August 4: 5 Chinese zodiac signs likely to have good luck

Ox (1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021) This week, your luck has a playful, light-hearted vibe. When you embrace joy and live fully, good fortune will come your way. Be generous with your time, energy, and even money, but stay alert to any warning signs to avoid negative influences. Here are your lucky Chinese zodiac signs from July 29 toAugust 4, 2024.(Pexels)

Your luck also encourages you to focus on your heart health. Eating well and perhaps getting a health check-up could give you peace of mind and ensure everything's running smoothly.

Your luck is tied to embracing an extroverted, lively, and energetic attitude, no matter your usual personality. Being outgoing and fully engaged with life will help you attract good fortune. It’s as if you need to meet your luck halfway. For some, this positive energy might even boost your love life.

If you feel inspired, collect small mementos like a ticket stub or a cute hairclip while you're out. These keepsakes can help keep the good luck flowing.

Your luck has a spiritual aspect to it. You'll find it through meditation and introspection, or by following a gut feeling or a meaningful coincidence. Some might even stumble upon it while shopping for crystals.

This luck is subtle and hard to define, but it will have real effects in life. If you feel drawn to spend time with the elders in your family or check in on your grandparents, trust that instinct—it’s all part of the positive energy this week.

Your luck is all about food! The twist is that you won’t fully understand how this luck will play out until you indulge in the food you've been craving or looking forward to. It’s as if luck adapts to your choices, so trust your instincts and follow your cravings.

Pursuing this food-related luck will also positively impact your meals for the week, showing you that good food doesn’t have to be hard to come by. With a bit of creativity and planning, delicious options are within reach. It’s a win-win situation!

(Disclaimer: It's recommended to consult with an astrology expert for personalised guidance)