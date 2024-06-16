June 16-22, 2024: 5 Chinese zodiac signs that are likely to be lucky in love by this weekend

Rat (1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020) Luck will be on your side this week. Don't underestimate it. This lighthearted luck will elevate your life through romance. If you're single, focus on what matters to you and don't stress about your love life. Keeping things light and easy will help your luck in love flourish. Read your weekly Chinese love horoscope from June 17 to 23, 2024.(Freepik)

If you're in a relationship, your luck will shine when you maintain your personal boundaries. Don't let anyone disrespect you in the name of "love." True love respects your boundaries. Trust your intuition, and your luck will guide you to genuine love and away from anything false.

Your luck in love is strong this week. Trust yourself and be your own best friend to keep this luck. If you're single, repeat this affirmation: “I will find true love and have more options than I realize.” This will help keep negativity and doubters away.

If you're in a relationship, you'll find warmth and joy with your partner this week. Enjoy these moments and let the happiness fill your heart. If you love cuddling and physical touch, this week will be especially wonderful.

If you're single, focus on the truth and not let anyone deceive you. Karma will catch up with those who hurt you, bringing some closure. Keep moving towards true love and future happiness.

If you're in a relationship, avoid negative self-talk. Remember, you have more choices than you think. Recognizing this will invite positive changes and help you avoid anything harmful. Stay positive, and destiny will work in your favour.

If you're a Rooster, your luck in love this week is mysterious and won't reveal itself until the very end. If you're single, focus on your priorities like career, children, or hobbies. Love will find you when you're not actively looking for it, as part of the surprise.

If you're in a relationship, your luck in love will come from appreciating the good already present. Show gratitude and embrace the everyday moments. This luck will reveal itself in small, delightful ways, surprising and delighting you throughout the week.

Your luck in love this week is about healing and relationships. Don't let negative emotions block your luck. If you're single, work on letting go of old wounds, either on your own or with a therapist. True love can't come if you're still held back by past pain.

If you're in a relationship, your luck in love is bold and strong this week. It will bring you and your partner wonderful experiences. You might feel more spontaneous, like planning a weekend trip or booking a vacation. Embrace this energy and enjoy the exciting moments together.