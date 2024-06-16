Weekly Chinese Horoscope from June 17-23, 2024: Check what's in store for you

Rat (1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020) Your love life will intertwine with other areas of your life this week. If you remain mindful, this blending will be positive, bringing new adventures and fun to your doorstep. Read your weekly Chinese love horoscope based on your zodiac sign.(Freepik)

Lucky Day in Love: June 17

Try to release unnecessary burdens in love. Consider doing a clearing or cord-cutting ritual to help you let go of the past and move forward with a lighter spirit.

Lucky Day in Friendship: June 22

In your social life, prioritize your loved ones and close friends this week. Larger gatherings may drain you, while intimate get-togethers will fill your heart with love and delight.

Lucky Day for Career: June 21

Focus on being steady and attentive to daily details and intricacies in your professional life. Once the foundation is set, the time for something new and refreshing will come later.

Ox, this week's energy encourages you to stay disciplined and determined. Don’t let any naysayers dictate your path. Explore alternatives, but stay committed to your dreams and goals.

Lucky Day in Love: June 20

In love, you’ll feel on top of the world this week. Focus on building a long-term happy relationship, and you’ll intuitively know what to do, where to go, and who to avoid.

Lucky Day in Friendship: June 21

Your social life will flourish this week. Let your humorous side shine and make others laugh. Extroverted individuals will find new connections awaiting them.

Lucky Day for Career: June 17

Balance is key this week. Ensure there’s equal give and take, and don’t agree to unsavoury practices or let others take advantage of you. The karmic influence is strong now.

Tiger, this week's energy encourages you to go where you want and trust your instincts. Many of you possess strong intuitive abilities, even if you're not fully aware of them.

Lucky Day in Love: June 20

In love, don’t settle for less. If anyone suggests you’re “not all that” or being unrealistic, remind yourself that love should bring joy, not stress and distress. Trust your inner wisdom.

Lucky Day in Friendship: June 18

This advice also applies to your social life. If you see red flags or sense envy in your social circle, focus on environments where you can grow and thrive.

Lucky Day for Career: June 20

Everything is unfolding perfectly for your career. Avoid sabotaging your progress by being impatient. Trust the cosmic process, and you will be fine.

This week's energy is beautiful for you, especially with the Full Moon on June 21. The days leading up to it will gradually unfold positively and blessedly.

Lucky Day in Love: June 20

In love, choose the path or partner that brings you joy and allows for true growth. Avoid those who keep you confined due to their selfishness.

Lucky Day in Friendship: June 17

Your social life will be wonderful, especially when you spend time with family and loved ones. If you feel like taking a spontaneous trip or doing something fun together, go for it!

Lucky Day for Career: June 20

The energy around your career is calm at this time. Allow things to grow and unfold naturally, as you can't rush the process of growth.

Dragon, your love life will intertwine with various aspects of your life this week, especially your career. Be mindful to make the right choices.

Lucky Day in Love: June 20

If you feel like you're always making an effort in your relationship without reciprocation, try holding back this week. If your partner doesn’t meet you halfway, you’ll know where you stand.

Lucky Day in Friendship: June 20

Your social life is vibrant this week. Let the spotlight reveal your true colours and help you shine. Don't second-guess yourself—you were born for this.

Lucky Day for Career: June 18

Pay close attention to your environment and the people you encounter. Reading between the lines and trusting your intuition will be crucial.

Snake, this week’s energy is powerful. Charge ahead with strength and vitality—nothing can stop you. It's your time to shine!

Lucky Day in Love: June 17

In love, consider taking a step back. Focus on your ultimate dream, as cosmic forces currently support growth in that direction.

Lucky Day in Friendship: June 17

Your social life will thrive, making up for any sacrifices in romance. New friends and engaging conversations await you.

Lucky Day for Career: June 18

Now is the perfect time to try something new or experiment with a technique. Move forward courageously. You've got this!

Horse, this week’s energy is bold and beautiful. If you’re thinking of updating your wardrobe or personal style, now is the perfect time.

Lucky Day in Love: June 19

In love, try something new. Whether it’s a creative date night, an impromptu trip to a bucket list destination, or exploring something new intimately, it will invigorate your love life.

Lucky Day in Friendship: June 18

Your social life shines this week. Be your authentic self and let destiny take care of the rest.

Lucky Day for Career: June 20

In your career, you are encouraged to explore new ventures, but be patient as things develop. Remember, a seed takes time to grow into a tree.

Goat, the energy this week will fluctuate for you. Some days, you’ll feel unstoppable, while other days, you might not feel like doing anything. Trust the flow, and you’ll be fine.

Lucky Day in Love: June 21

In love, notice if you’re giving too much and receiving too little. It's not about keeping score, but ensure you’re not being taken advantage of.

Lucky Day in Friendship: June 22 & 23

Your social life carries a similar message. Be wary of people-pleasing tendencies that might attract fake friends or energy drainers.

Lucky Day for Career: June 23

In your career, focus on pressing issues and let the rest unfold naturally.

The energy this week is strong and positive. However, be cautious of anyone trying to undermine your self-worth or steal your accomplishments. You've earned them, and they are yours.

Lucky Day in Love: June 23

In love, prioritize open communication. Trust your instincts; they can alert you to potential issues before they become major problems.

Lucky Day in Friendship: June 22 & 23

Be cautious in your social interactions. Some friends may not be as genuine as they appear. Trust your gut and heed any red flags.

Lucky Day for Career: June 22

Your career prospects are bright this week. Strike a balance between showcasing your talents and staying humble.

Rooster, this week's energy advises you to embrace stillness and observe both your external surroundings and inner thoughts. The insights gained will guide your next steps.

Lucky Day in Love: June 23

In matters of love, you may face decisions at a crossroads. Trust your heart's desires and avoid compromising your values or settling for less than you deserve.

Lucky Day in Friendship: June 21 & 23

Your social life requires attention. If you feel the need for introspection and solitude, an honour that. Taking time for self-care and reflection is beneficial.

Lucky Day for Career: June 20

Career-wise, the energy is positive and promising. Have faith in your abilities and trust that things will unfold as they should.

Dog, this week's energy is vibrant and full of opportunities. If you feel the urge to travel or indulge in spontaneous activities like visiting a hot spring, seize the moment!

Lucky Day in Love: June 20

In matters of love, use your voice wisely. Setting boundaries and clear communication will strengthen existing relationships and attract new connections if you're single.

Lucky Day in Friendship: June 18

Your social life is flourishing. Embrace new experiences and friendships by stepping out of your comfort zone. This openness can lead to enriching encounters and adventures.

Lucky Day for Career: June 17

In your career, be assertive and trust your instincts. Acting decisively and with confidence will lead to positive outcomes.

This week's energy is vibrant and alluring! Embrace it fully and be prepared for some of the best experiences you could imagine. Stepping outside your comfort zone will bring exciting opportunities.

Lucky Day in Love: June 17

In matters of love, you'll feel like royalty. Know your desires and stand firm on your essential needs. Dressing stylishly and presenting your best self will enhance your attractiveness.

Lucky Day in Friendship: June 17

Your social life thrives on discernment this week. Focus on nurturing connections that align with your values and goals, and everything will fall into place naturally.

Lucky Day for Career: June 18

In your career, seek collaboration and support from others. Avoid getting caught up in unnecessary drama and stay focused on your professional goals.