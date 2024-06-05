June 3-9, 2024: 5 Chinese zodiac signs likely to have good luck

Rat (1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020) Your luck this week is about staying still and observing. Engage only when your intuition tells you to. Meditation or focused breathing can help you cultivate mindfulness. Practice daily, and you'll find extraordinary luck in love, career, or other areas. Blue is your lucky colour this week. Here are your lucky Chinese zodiac signs from June 3-9, 2024.(Pexels)

Your luck this week is tied to your confidence and self-esteem. Remember your capabilities and talents, and you'll find that your luck will shine brightly, clearing away obstacles. Wear blue or green to boost your luck and sense of self. Choose patterns that evoke power and confidence if you like wearing motifs.

This week brings you special luck, urging you to maintain your position of power both in private and public life. This luck will shield you from toxic forces trying to take what you’ve worked hard for. Stay alert and protect your achievements. Red is your lucky colour this week and will enhance your vitality.

Be patient this week, Rooster. Even if you can't see it immediately, things are working in your favour behind the scenes. Ground yourself and meditate at least once with a clear quartz point to gain clarity. Write down any insights immediately to keep track of your ideas and inspirations.

Trust your mind's intelligence and curiosity this week. You may be nurturing an idea with great potential. Your luck will help you develop it further, showing you the valuable opportunity you have. Avoid negative self-talk to keep your luck flowing. Green is your lucky colour this week.