Weekly Chinese Horoscope from June 3-9, 2024: Check what's in store for you

Rat (1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020) This week, Rat, it's important to assert yourself in both personal and professional relationships. Don't shy away from competition, whether it's in school, a friendly match, or other social settings. Read your weekly Chinese love horoscope based on your zodiac sign.(Freepik)

Rat Lucky Days in Love: June 5 & 6

In your love life, balance is key. Take care of yourself while also supporting your partner. Both your needs and theirs are important, so make sure to nurture both.

Rat Lucky Day in Friendship: June 3

Your social life might feel uncertain right now. If you're not in the mood to socialize, don't push yourself. Enjoy some quiet time and recharge.

Rat Lucky Day for Career: June 3

Career-wise, there isn't much change happening this week. Let things unfold naturally and be patient with the process. Patience will help you navigate this period smoothly.

This week, Ox, your sensitivity is heightened due to increased intuition. Pay close attention to signs from the universe and unusual synchronicities, as they can guide you.

Ox Lucky Day in Love: June 3

In love, be brave and meet your partner halfway. Compromise is essential for growth in a relationship. However, don't overinvest if the other person isn't equally committed.

Ox Lucky Day in Friendship: June 7

Your social life will be vibrant this week. Whether attending a family gathering, wedding, or hitting the clubs with friends, expect plenty of fun, games, and laughter.

Ox Lucky Days for Career: June 7 & 8

Career-wise, the energy is strong. Implement your plans and be patient with ongoing tasks. Your hard work will soon pay off, bringing you significant rewards.

This week, Tiger, you have the power to manifest your desires. Focus on what truly matters to you and take action—it's now or never.

Tiger Lucky Day in Love: June 3

In love, think long-term and let your relationship develop naturally. Open communication will help you and your partner understand each other better. There's no need to rush.

Tiger Lucky Day in Friendship: June 5

Your social life might involve some conflict. If you have friends who are not genuine, it’s a good time to distance yourself from them.

Tiger Lucky Day for Career: June 9

Career-wise, you are exactly where you need to be. You’ve done everything necessary to succeed. Stay calm and grounded, and your plans will come to fruition.

This week, Rabbit, your ability to manifest your desires is strong. Focus on what you truly want in life and watch things start to take shape. Performing a ritual during the New Moon can help you concentrate your intentions and strengthen your manifestation power.

Rabbit Lucky Day in Love: June 3

In love, stay calm and consider both your personal well-being and the health of your relationship. Remember, love grows in the small details rather than grand gestures.

Rabbit Lucky Days in Friendship: June 7 & 8

This week, lean into introspection and self-care. Spend time journaling, meditating, or simply relaxing to recharge your social batteries.

Rabbit Lucky Days for Career: June 5 & 6

In your career, believe in yourself and stay positive. Ignore the naysayers and trust that you can achieve your goals. Your confidence and determination will help you succeed.

This week, Dragon, the energy is powerful for you. Focus on being true to yourself and standing strong in your authenticity. Be stubborn in a positive way to maintain your integrity.

Dragon Lucky Day in Love: June 4

In love, strive to meet your partner halfway with communication and small gestures of affection. Grand gestures aren't necessary right now; the little things will have a greater impact.

Lucky Day in Friendship: June 5

Your social life will be fantastic this week! Expect fun games, spontaneous adventures, and even dancing under the spotlight. Enjoy the vibrant energy.

Lucky Day for Career: June 7

Career-wise, the current energy is perfect for new ventures and ideas. Take time to brainstorm and initiate something fresh. This period has the invigorating feel of spring and summer.

This week, Snake, the energy is yours to seize. Don't let negative self-talk hold you back. Your luck is in your hands!

Snake Lucky Day in Love: June 8

In love, be your authentic self and dress as you like. The right person will appreciate you for who you are, while the wrong person will try to change you. Recognize and honor this compatibility.

Snake Lucky Day in Friendship: June 9

Your social life will shine, especially if you're in a public-facing career or the entertainment industry. Enjoy the spotlight and the positive interactions that come your way.

Snake Lucky Day for Career: June 9

Career-wise, everything is progressing well. However, challenges may arise. Face them head-on, and don't let fear or anxiety disrupt your balance. Remember to breathe deeply and stay calm. You've got this!

This week, Horse, significant changes are on the horizon. Stay observant and trust your intuition to guide you in the right direction.

Horse Lucky Day in Love: June 9

In love, trust your own judgment and don't settle for someone based on others' opinions. People often judge based on surface characteristics and hearsay. Make up your own mind in this crucial area of life.

Horse Lucky Days in Friendship: June 8 & 9

Your social life may bring concerns, especially if you're around unhealed individuals or fake friends. Trust yourself and distance from negative influences. If you're brave enough to seek out new connections, you might find your true soul tribe.

Horse Lucky Day for Career: June 9

In your career, embrace your inner royalty. Believe in your abilities and the effort you've put into your work. No one can stop you if you stay strong and confident. If you need improvement in certain areas, consider seeking a mentor to help you advance.

This week, Goat, the energy is beautiful for you. Lean into love, whether romantic or platonic, and you'll thrive.

Goat Lucky Day in Love: June 9

In love, don't let shallow judgments cloud your mind about your significant other or a date you like. Be wary of any third party who may not want your love story to succeed. Trust your own feelings and perceptions.

Goat Lucky Day in Friendship: June 8

Your social life will be excellent this week. Consider going on a new adventure or collaborating with a mutual friend. If you feel like booking a vacation or a weekend trip, go for it!

Goat Lucky Day for Career: June 9

Everything is progressing as it should in your career. Maintain your current pace and avoid overextending yourself. By keeping a steady balance, you'll continue to do well.

This week, Monkey, your energy is magnificent and expansive! Expect nothing but the best, as good fortune is on its way to you.

Monkey Lucky Day in Love: June 9

In love, keep an eye out for special connections through mutual acquaintances. Spending time with your significant other's close friends can lead to memorable experiences.

Monkey Lucky Day in Friendship: June 7

Your social life is on the rise. While you may feel inclined to be generous, allow others to share in the giving. Be mindful of energy vampires, and let the universe guide others towards generosity.

Monkey Lucky Day for Career: June 8

Career-wise, the energy is favorable. Those who have been diligently working on projects, especially those initiated in 2023, can expect significant achievements and successes.

This week, Rooster, the energy is significant. Trust your inner wisdom and only exert the effort necessary. Rest and rejuvenation are essential for you now.

Rooster Lucky Day in Love: June 3

In love, consider both your perspective and your partner's viewpoint. Often, misunderstandings arise from miscommunication rather than true incompatibility. Take time to understand each other's feelings.

Rooster Lucky Day in Friendship: June 9

Many of you are ready for a fresh start. Don't let past experiences hold you back. Consider performing a cord-cutting ritual if you feel called to release old attachments and embrace new beginnings.

Rooster Lucky Day for Career: June 5

In your career, embrace boldness and creativity. Fresh inspiration is on the horizon, and innovative approaches, such as mash-ups of ideas, can lead to success. Seize opportunities to think outside the box and make meaningful strides in your professional life.

This week, Dog, the energy is dynamic and assertive for you! You have the power to achieve anything you set your mind to, so ensure your focus is on what truly matters to you.

Dog Lucky Day in Love: June 4

In love, take a moment to pause and reflect on your relationship. If you feel the need for a break, listen to your heart. Remember, you must prioritize your own well-being in order to be present for others.

Dog Lucky Day in Friendship: June 7

Your social life will be pleasant this week, although nothing particularly extraordinary stands out. You may, however, make some new friends or connections during this time.

Dog Lucky Day for Career: June 9

In your career, trust your instincts as you pursue your goals. Pay close attention to the details of your plans, especially if you're working on something significant. Your intuition will guide you in the right direction.

This week, Pig, let your natural curiosity lead you to new experiences, people, and adventures. Reading books can also be particularly beneficial under this influence.

Pig Lucky Day in Love: June 5

In love, you may encounter ups and downs, but try not to take setbacks personally. If past wounds and triggers resurface, consider seeking support from a therapist to find peace and clarity.

Pig Lucky Day in Friendship: June 9

Your social life will be delightful, especially if you're attending celebratory events like baby showers or weddings. Enjoy the company of friends and indulge in good food and fun times.

Pig Lucky Day for Career: June 3

Career-wise, the energy may not be particularly significant at this time. Stay patient and stick to your current routine. Focus on fulfilling your responsibilities, and trust that things will progress as needed.