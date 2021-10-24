Karva Chauth 2021: Planets that promote marital bliss

The festival of Karva Chauth is celebrated throughout India by married women to pray for the health and wellbeing of their husbands. In Hindu culture, marriage is considered as a sacrament. Traditionally, marriages were solemnized after judging compatibility between the couple with respect to their mental, physical and social outlook as well as their life purpose.

In line with the shastras, vedic astrology also prescribes ways and means to ensure marital bliss in our lives. An eight-fold marital compatibility system (Ashtakoot) is followed in vedic astrology based on the placement of planet moon in horoscope of both bride and groom. Under this mechanism, compatibility is judged with respect to parameters such as spiritual purpose, emotional needs, social adaptability, physical attraction, love, nature and personality and prospects for progeny. This system has worked well so far as it analyses our existence in a comprehensive manner.

Apart from this, the position of Jupiter and Mars is seen to analyse marital bliss in a girl’s horoscope. When both these planets are strong, it gives successful marriage and long life to the husband. When they are weak or severely afflicted, then married life gets disturbed and relationship between the couple suffers. In some cases, it can also lead to multiple marriages or no marriage at all!

When Mars is placed in certain positions in a birth chart, it leads to a blemish called ‘Mangal Dosha’. Mars is a fiery planet with high energy; hence it is not considered conducive for emotional happiness. However, today, Mangal Dosha is a very common occurrence given the increase in population. It is advisable for a manglik girl to get married to a manglik boy and vice-versa for positive exchange of energy in married life.

In Indian society, the prosperity and happiness of a woman depends on the Saubhagya or well-being of her husband. Saubhagya in a woman's Horoscope is judged from the Eighth House of the horoscope. This house must be influenced by benefic planets and should be strong to provide lasting happiness in marriage. When this house is in company of malefic planets, it cuts short the promise of a happy married life. By analysing all these methods and adhering to timely astrological advice, one can ensure a happy and fulfilling married life.

