Leo Daily Horoscope for February 25: Absorb positivity

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

You will be able to strike balance between your personal and professional life and may get full support from your family. Remaining sincere and honest in your approach to all work at hand will enable you to complete pending tasks easily. Your lucky stars may smile upon you. So put in motion plans you have long desired. This situation is unlikely to last for long, but you can take advantage of it now. You may get a chance to talk to an old friend or relative with whom you haven't interacted for a long time. Avoid hectic travelling or taking an impromptu trip as it can impact your health negatively. The day may bring auspicious news for those students engaged in the field of engineering or software. You may succeed in getting the ownership of ancestral land or house transferred in your name.

Leo Finance Today

Those associated with import and export and foreign projects are likely to get success. If you are thinking of getting a new vehicle or house, then you will need to invest only after seeking proper advice.

Leo Family Today

On the personal front, you are likely to succeed in developing a strong bonding with everyone at home and get their support and blessings. You are likely to receive some financial support from your in-laws.

Leo Career Today

If you have applied for a new job, you may soon receive the appointment letter. You have a very strong emotional quotient, and this is your biggest strength at the workplace. This will serve you well in your leadership role.

Leo Health Today

You are likely to remain in a positive frame of mind all day which may reflect well on your health and overall well-being. You need to take adequate rest else you may overstress yourself, relax and rejuvenate at regular intervals to maintain your vitality.

Leo Love Life Today

Suspecting the fidelity of a romantic partner may create a deep void in the relationship. So watch your words today. Don't be disheartened by a disappointing response from someone you like secretly.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Saffron

