Leo Daily Horoscope for October 2: Find how stars have planned the day

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Leo, nothing is going to stop you from achieving your goals on the professional front today. For those who have been trying to execute their trip plans, this is the right time to go for it. Some may come across new opportunities on the financial front, but you may have to research a lot before making any decision in haste.

Everything seems okay today otherwise but you need to watch out your moves on the love front. You may not be too lucky on the love front, avoid making any big plans with your partner or spouse.

This day has a lot to plan, so be ready Leo. So, let's find out how your stars have planned your day, read ahead.

Leo Finance Today

Things are going pretty well on the financial front; money will be flowing in from various income sources. Those who have just started a new business may get some good deals and clients.

Leo Family Today

Homemakers may plan a get together on the family front. You may not get enough time to spend with family members. Those who are living away from home may miss their loved ones.

Leo Career Today

You will do good on the work front and things will be in your favour. Your team members will support you and cooperate with you in dealing with client issues. Some may get raises too.

Leo Health Today

You are in good shape on the health front, but avoid using heavy equipment or doing intense workouts to get instant results on the fitness front. Some may feel under the weather.

Leo Love Life Today

This is not a lucky day on the love front, so avoid planning a surprise party for your lover. Your spouse may not be in the mood to discuss something important with you, so do not feel neglected.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Color: Peach

