Leo Daily Horoscope for September 2 , 2022: Promotion on cards

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23) Leos are likely to be at their creative best and impress others with their unique designs today. This is a favourable time for working professionals. Some of you are likely to get a promotion after a long time today. Also, don’t hesitate to use your expertise and work in close cooperation with subordinates to achieve your goals. Be sure to feed your body with the food it needs and appreciate how much it gives you in return. You will be feeling refreshed and will work on strengthening your immunity. This is also a favourable time for Leo students who are aspiring to study abroad. They will be able to avail themselves of admission to a college or university of their choice. Your plan to acquire property today needs to be postponed for some other day as stars appear unfavourable. Leo natives can make their vacation extra special by planning it with their family and friends.

Leo Finance Today Your expenditure can shoot up which may eat up your savings. Use all your influential contacts to your benefit in business today. Leo natives are likely to make the right choice and won’t be misled by sales staff. However, avoid lending and borrowing if possible.

Leo Family Today Make sure you don’t remain a silent spectator on the domestic front. Better to provide a helping hand to other members. Also, Leo natives should make sincere efforts to enhance and strengthen family relationships.

Leo Career Today Today Leo natives may be successful in carving a niche for themselves as they make some wise decisions. You will highly be benefited by finding out the subordinate's interests in the workplace. Software professionals in particular are likely to find the day to be very fruitful for their career.

Leo Health Today Leo natives should give importance to mental wellbeing. Create a meditative atmosphere with soft lighting, scented oils, and appropriate music. Plenty of exercise in the fresh air with like-minded individuals can be a vibrant source of energy and vitality too.

Leo Love Life Today Your romantic relationship is likely to be completely harmonious today. You should enjoy this tranquil togetherness in a special place. Single Leo natives may feel motivated to meet people they’ve been chatting with for a while. The encounter promises to be exciting.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Lemon

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON