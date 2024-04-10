Leo Daily Horoscope Today, April 10, 2024 predicts new work opportunities

Leo – (23rd July to 22nd August) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, a new love life will take off today A new love life will take off today. Stay innovative at office tasks. No financial issue will trouble you and your health will also be intact throughout the day. Keep ego clashes out of the love life. Be ready to take up new responsibilities at the office today. Financially you are good today. And your health will also be good. Leo Daily Horoscope Today, April 10,2024: Be ready to take up new responsibilities at the office today.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Leo Love Horoscope Today

Beware of the interference of a third person in your love life. Your partner may be misguided or misinformed today causing you mental trauma. Resolve this crisis by being stern in the relationship. However, it is also crucial to not be rude to the partner. Be careful to pamper the lover today. Some relationships will turn into marriage with the consent of parents. Single Leos will meet someone special while traveling, at the office, classroom, or a family function.

Leo Career Horoscope Today

You will have a productive day at the office, Do not hesitate to discuss innovative thoughts with the seniors. Those who are team leaders need to confirm that the team is along with you. Eschew controversies and do not lose your temper while having discussions at meetings. Students looking for admission abroad at a foreign university can expect good news today. Businessmen will have minor troubles related to licensing policies but this will be resolved in a day or two. There are chances to try fortune abroad and entrepreneurs can attempt it.

Leo Money Horoscope Today

You are financially good today. A legal dispute over a property will be settled today, which may result in good profit. Some Leos will settle a financial dispute within the family. Avoid major investment decisions in the first half of the day. Entrepreneurs will make new partners today which will also help in raising funds.

Leo Health Horoscope Today

Look for more options to stay healthy today. Though general health will be good, minor infections may be there that will not impact routine life. Take a proper diet today and maintain a healthy lifestyle schedule. You may start the day with exercise and should also maintain a balanced office and personal life. Do not miss medicines and while traveling to hilly terrains, ensure you have a proper medical kit ready.

Leo Sign Attributes

Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic

Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent

Symbol: Lion

Element: Fire

Body Part: Heart & Spine

Sign Ruler: Sun

Lucky Day: Sunday

Lucky Color: Golden

Lucky Number: 19

Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)