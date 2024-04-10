 Leo Daily Horoscope Today, April 10, 2024 predicts new work opportunities | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Leo Daily Horoscope Today, April 10, 2024 predicts new work opportunities

ByDr J.N Pandey
Apr 10, 2024 12:05 AM IST

Read Leo daily horoscope for April 10, 2024, to know your astrological predictions. Keep ego clashes out of the love life.

Leo – (23rd July to 22nd August)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, a new love life will take off today

A new love life will take off today. Stay innovative at office tasks. No financial issue will trouble you and your health will also be intact throughout the day. Keep ego clashes out of the love life. Be ready to take up new responsibilities at the office today. Financially you are good today. And your health will also be good.

Leo Daily Horoscope Today, April 10,2024: Be ready to take up new responsibilities at the office today.

 

Leo Love Horoscope Today 

Beware of the interference of a third person in your love life. Your partner may be misguided or misinformed today causing you mental trauma. Resolve this crisis by being stern in the relationship. However, it is also crucial to not be rude to the partner. Be careful to pamper the lover today. Some relationships will turn into marriage with the consent of parents. Single Leos will meet someone special while traveling, at the office, classroom, or a family function.

 

Leo Career Horoscope Today 

You will have a productive day at the office, Do not hesitate to discuss innovative thoughts with the seniors. Those who are team leaders need to confirm that the team is along with you. Eschew controversies and do not lose your temper while having discussions at meetings. Students looking for admission abroad at a foreign university can expect good news today. Businessmen will have minor troubles related to licensing policies but this will be resolved in a day or two. There are chances to try fortune abroad and entrepreneurs can attempt it.

 

Leo Money Horoscope Today 

You are financially good today. A legal dispute over a property will be settled today, which may result in good profit. Some Leos will settle a financial dispute within the family. Avoid major investment decisions in the first half of the day. Entrepreneurs will make new partners today which will also help in raising funds.

 

Leo Health Horoscope Today 

Look for more options to stay healthy today. Though general health will be good, minor infections may be there that will not impact routine life. Take a proper diet today and maintain a healthy lifestyle schedule. You may start the day with exercise and should also maintain a balanced office and personal life. Do not miss medicines and while traveling to hilly terrains, ensure you have a proper medical kit ready.

 

Leo Sign Attributes

  •  Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic
  •  Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent
  •  Symbol: Lion
  •  Element: Fire
  •  Body Part: Heart &amp; Spine
  •  Sign Ruler: Sun
  •  Lucky Day: Sunday
  •  Lucky Color: Golden
  •  Lucky Number: 19
  •  Lucky Stone: Ruby

 

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

  •  Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  •  Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
  •  Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  •  Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

 

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

 

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

