Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Dec 30, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Leo Daily Horoscope Today, Dec 30, 2024 advices to avoid arguments

ByDr J.N Pandey
Dec 30, 2024 04:04 AM IST

Leo Daily Horoscope Today, December 30, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Be cool while having a tough time in the relationship.

Leo – (23rd July to 22nd August)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You love solving mysteries

Leo Daily Horoscope Today, Dec 30, 2024. Be cool while having a tough time in the relationship.
Leo Daily Horoscope Today, Dec 30, 2024. Be cool while having a tough time in the relationship.

Keep the relationship going and ensure you give up egos both in your personal and professional life. Your wealth is also positive. Health will give no rough day.

Be cool while having a tough time in the relationship. Avoid arguments at the workplace and ensure you meet the targets. Handle wealth smartly and look for ways to augment the wealth. You are good in terms of health.

Leo Love Horoscope Today

Avoid arguments in the relationship. Be a good listener and shower affection on your partner. This will help you brighten the elements of love in life. Be sensitive towards the demands of your lover and you may take a call on the future of the relationship. The second part of the day is good for deciding on a romantic vacation. Those who are in a long-distance relationship should confirm that there is more communication. Those who are recently married should consider the preferences of their spouse while making decisions.

Leo Career Horoscope Today

Be professional at the office and you see the changes in performance. A client or a senior may raise points at your performance. Do not give up and instead strive the give the best results. Avoid clashes within the team and take the initiative to troubleshoot problems impacting the ongoing project. Today is not good for office politics and stay away from ego-related issues at the workplace. Businessmen may have min or trouble in raising funds but this will be resolved in a day or two.

Leo Money Horoscope Today

Consider smart investments today as wealth is at your side. Do not blindly trust anyone in financial affairs as a relative or even a friend can deceive you. Resolve the financial dispute with the sibling. You may buy electronic appliances and even a vehicle today. The second part of the day is also good to buy a new property. Some businessmen will receive support from their spouses or siblings.

Leo Health Horoscope Today

Some seniors will complain about sleep-related disorders. Yoga and meditation can help in controlling chest-related issues. Children may develop skin-related issues and you should also be careful while driving at night. Females need to be careful while chopping vegetables or meat in the kitchen.

Leo Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic
  • Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent
  • Symbol: Lion
  • Element: Fire
  • Body Part: Heart & Spine
  • Sign Ruler: Sun
  • Lucky Day: Sunday
  • Lucky Color: Golden
  • Lucky Number: 19
  • Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
  • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 30, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On