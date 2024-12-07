Menu Explore
Leo Daily Horoscope Today, December 07, 2024 astro tips for healing minor ailments

ByDr J.N Pandey
Dec 07, 2024 04:04 AM IST

Virgo – (23rd August to 22nd September)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, be courageous and trust in justice

Resolve relationship issues today. Consider taking up new challenges that will also pave the way for professional growth. Avoid crucial financial decisions.

Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, December 7, 2024: Resolve relationship issues today.
Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, December 7, 2024: Resolve relationship issues today.

Take up new roles at the office to ensure you are ready for a race. Continue the excitement in the love affair. Your health will be positive but minor monetary issues may come up.

Leo Love Horoscope Today

Be gentle and soft in the relationship and do not get into verbal spats. There is no place for ego in the love life today. Some females may not be happy in the relationship and will consider quitting it. Those who had a break in the recent past will be happy to know that someone special will enter your life in the second half of the day. Married females may also get conceived today. Stay away from office romance which may impact productivity as well as the domestic life.

Leo Career Horoscope Today

Do not let egos impact your professional life. A senior may raise a finger at your performance or a coworker may conspire against you today. You need to be careful about foreign clients as they may find your job not up to the mark. The second part of the day is good to update the profile on a job portal. Traders will have good income today. Businessmen can pick the first part of the day to decide on crucial expansions. You’ll sign new deals which may also improve your financial condition.

Leo Money Horoscope Today

Minor monetary issues may be there but the routine life will be unaffected. However, it is good to be careful while making financial decisions. You may lend money from a friend today and can also invest in mutual funds and fixed deposits. Avoid finance-related arguments within the family and focus on the smart handling of wealth. Speculative business is not a good idea.

Leo Health Horoscope Today

Avoid drinking cold drinks and alcoholic beverages as they cause problems on the health front. Switch to a healthy diet and those who want to quit smoking can try it today. Those who suffer from heart and lung ailments need to take precautions. Minor ailments may occur but for serious health issues, consulting a doctor is a good option.

Leo Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic
  • Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent
  • Symbol: Lion
  • Element: Fire
  • Body Part: Heart & Spine
  • Sign Ruler: Sun
  • Lucky Day: Sunday
  • Lucky Color: Golden
  • Lucky Number: 19
  • Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
  • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
