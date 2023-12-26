close_game
Leo Daily Horoscope Today, December 26, 2023 predicts fun and adventure

Leo Daily Horoscope Today, December 26, 2023 predicts fun and adventure

ByDr J.N Pandey
Dec 26, 2023 01:25 AM IST

Read Leo daily horoscope for Dec 26, 2023 to know your astrological predictions. Settle the disputes in your love life and have a happy professional day.

Leo – (23rd July to 22nd August)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You know to sail through tides

Leo Daily Horoscope Today, December 26, 2023. Some Leos will be fortunate to even finalize the marriage.
The love life today will have minor troubles and the office will give career opportunities. As per the daily horoscope, both money & health will be good.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Settle the disputes in your love life and have a happy professional day. While financially, you are stable today, you will also enjoy a healthy life today.

Leo Love Horoscope Today

Your love life will be packed with fun and adventure today. See more bright moments as the day progresses. Some Leos will be fortunate to even finalize the marriage. Females who had issues at home will see every trouble getting settled as the parents will approve of the love affair. The newly married natives will find the day engaging and may even plan a vacation today. Some females will also get conceived.

Leo Career Horoscope Today

Reach the office to find new assignments. Additional tasks are also opportunities to prove the mettle. For team leaders, new and innovative ideas will be accepted by the management. Females who are in crucial positions will have a tough time managing the team members. Be diplomatic while conversing with clients. Some new projects will keep you engaged for long hours at the workplace. A new partnership will help an entrepreneur grow the business. Those of you who have been working closely in self-employment are likely to enjoy the gains thoroughly today.

Leo Money Horoscope Today

You may invest in real estate to receive a good return in the future. The second half of the day is good for buying a vehicle or even contributing to a celebration within the family. A sibling will also be in urgent need of cash and you may consider giving assistance. You may also get financial support from the bank today. Businessmen may find revenues from foreign trade.

Leo Health Horoscope Today

Today, no major health issue is visible. However, it is wise to keep a tab on the health. Avoid spicy food and also have more vegetables and fruits. Some Leos will develop urinary infections, allergies, or oral health and may require consulting a doctor today. Female natives need to be careful about pain in joints, breathing issues, and migraine.

Leo Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic
  • Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent
  • Symbol: Lion
  • Element: Fire
  • Body Part: Heart & Spine
  • Sign Ruler: Sun
  • Lucky Day: Sunday
  • Lucky Color: Golden
  • Lucky Number: 19
  • Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
  • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

