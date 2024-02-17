 Leo Daily Horoscope Today, February 17, 2024 predicts a positive change soon | Astrology - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Leo Daily Horoscope Today, February 17, 2024 predicts a positive change soon

Leo Daily Horoscope Today, February 17, 2024 predicts a positive change soon

ByDr J.N Pandey
Feb 17, 2024 12:04 AM IST

Read Leo daily horoscope for February 17, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Have a robust romantic life today

Leo – (23rd July to 22nd August)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, make your dreams come true

Have a robust romantic life today. Take up new roles at the workplace and ensure you accomplish all assigned tasks. Minor health issues may also develop today.

Leo Daily Horoscope Today, February 17, 2024: Minor health issues may also develop today.
Leo Daily Horoscope Today, February 17, 2024: Minor health issues may also develop today.

Your relationship will get the approval of your parents. Utilize your capabilities to achieve the professional goals. It is good to spend money wisely. Health can give you trouble today.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Virgo Love Horoscope Today

Express your emotions freely and this will rev up the love today. Some minor frictions of the past will be settled. Be cool and do not lose your temper while spending time with your lover. Your partner may provoke you but do not fall into this trap. If you are sure about your love, propose without hesitation. As the stars of romance are stronger, female Virgos will be the center of attraction at events and functions today and can expect multiple proposals.

Virgo Career Horoscope Today

Be careful while making blunt statements at the office as your words may hurt a coworker who may object. Your performance will be good and you will also succeed in being a part of the crucial project. Utilize communication skills to convince the clients. Some tasks will require you to work overtime today. The chances of sales and marketing persons moving abroad are higher. Government employees can expect a shift in location. In case you have a job interview, be confident as you will crack it.

Virgo Money Horoscope Today

No major financial issue will impact the routine life. Fortunate Virgos will win a legal battle or may also inherit property. Some females will spend on luxury items today. A medical emergency may happen at home and you should have enough money in the coffer. Renovate the home or buy home consumer appliances but do not consider purchasing a four-wheeler today.

Virgo Health Horoscope Today

You will see major issues associated with the lungs or stomach today. Some seniors will develop breathing issues which will require medical attention. Children may have sore throats or even develop bruises while playing. Avoid lifting heavy objects, especially in the second part of the day.

Virgo Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed
  • Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive
  • Symbol: Virgin maiden
  • Element: Earth
  • Body Part: Intestine
  • Sign Ruler: Mercury
  • Lucky Day: Wednesday
  • Lucky Color: Gray
  • Lucky Number: 7
  • Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On