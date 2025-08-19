Leo Horoscope Today for August 19, 2025: There might be issues related to office politics

Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Keep everyone happy around you Explore different aspects of love today and consider new responsibilities at the workplace to prove your professional mettle. Wealth is positive today. Leo Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.(Freepik)

Today, you may make crucial love-related decisions. Do not compromise on ethics at work. Keep a planned financial strategy. Health is normal.

Leo Love Horoscope Today

The relationship will see changes today, and you may expect positive twists with the support of your parents. Those who are new in a relationship should consider spending more time together. However, it is also good to avoid digging into the past. Be careful about gossip in the relationship. Females may also get hooked into an old affair, which can lead to some chaos in the coming days. Consider the personal space of the lover, which is vital in a relationship. Married females may conceive today.

Leo Career Horoscope Today

Your performance will be a crucial factor in determining your career today. There will be issues related to office politics. Some team assignments will keep you hooked to your seat, while there will also be opportunities to attend new job interviews. The second part of the day is good for giving valuable ideas for projects. Government employees, lawyers, healthcare staff, and IT employees will have tough deadlines today. Some business partnerships will also bring in good finances.

Leo Money Horoscope Today

You will see a good return from business and will also be successful in raising funds through promoters. Females who are keen to buy a vehicle can go ahead. You may settle financial issues with friends, while some natives will also be happy to find funds to buy a new property. You will also be required to meet the education expenses of the child. You can also pick the first part of the day to donate to charity.

Leo Health Horoscope Today

No serious health issue will trouble you. You must maintain a balanced office and personal life. Avoid negativity in life and spend time on yoga and meditation. Children may have viral fever, sore throat, or oral health issues, but they won’t be serious. Seniors and natives need to be careful while using the staircase. Do not skip the meal today, as you may feel tired.

Leo Sign Attributes

Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic

Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent

Symbol: Lion

Element: Fire

Body Part: Heart & Spine

Sign Ruler: Sun

Lucky Day: Sunday

Lucky Color: Golden

Lucky Number: 19

Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)