Search
Sat, Aug 30, 2025
New Delhi oC

Leo Horoscope Today for August 30, 2025: These professions will likely be buried with work

ByDr J.N Pandey
Published on: Aug 30, 2025 05:03 am IST

Leo Daily Horoscope Today: Romantic life will see many bright moments today.

Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, conquer the world with your attitude

Ensure you are happy in your love life and meet the official requirements today. Prefer safe monetary investments. There can also be vision-related issues.

Leo Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.
Leo Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Cut down personal egos for a happy love life today. Resolve the official issues with a professional attitude. Wealth is positive today, while you need to be careful about your lifestyle.

Leo Love Horoscope Today

Express your love today through words and actions. Romantic life will see many bright moments today. There will be issues related to communication that you need to consider while spending time together. The second part of the day is also good to propose, and as the stars of romance are stronger today, the response will be positive. Married females should be careful to avoid external interference in their family life.

Leo Career Horoscope Today

The commitment at work will be tested today, while there will also be opportunities to experiment. IT professionals and copy editors may need to rework a specific assignment as clients want changes. This may put down the spirits. Those who handle machines need to be more focused, while media, legal, and banking professionals may expect office politics today. Entrepreneurs will launch new ideas. Your creative ideas will play a big role in making the business a success.

Leo Money Horoscope Today

You need to be ready to spend today. There will be requirements, and your financial status fits those. There will be a family function within the family, which also needs expenditure. Female entrepreneurs will receive foreign funds, which would improve their financial status. If you are keen to invest in stock trading and speculative business, take proper guidance, and this will bring in good returns. Businessmen will be successful in raising funds through promoters today.

Leo Health Horoscope Today

Eye and throat-related issues may impact you in the second half of the day. Consult a doctor to resolve this issue. The second part of the day is good for medical surgery. Children may develop minor bruises while playing, but nothing serious will happen. Those who drive must follow all traffic rules, especially in the evening hours. You should also pick the day to give up both alcohol and tobacco.

Leo Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic
  • Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent
  • Symbol: Lion
  • Element: Fire
  • Body Part: Heart & Spine
  • Sign Ruler: Sun
  • Lucky Day: Sunday
  • Lucky Color: Golden
  • Lucky Number: 19
  • Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
  • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Leo Horoscope Today for August 30, 2025: These professions will likely be buried with work
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On