Leo Horoscope Today for December 26, 2025: Cosmos brings mixed outcomes at work

Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Stay happy today The love life will be safe, and all past issues will be settled. Go for more opportunities to prove your professional mettle. Pay attention to your health today. Leo Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Continue showering affection on the partner today. You will perform brilliantly in the workplace. Both wealth and health will have minor issues.

Leo Love Horoscope Today

Continue supporting the lover in both personal and professional endeavors. Do not bring personal egos into the love affair, and ensure your lover is in high spirits today. You may pick the second part of the day to introduce the lover to the parents, and even to take a call on marriage. There is no space for arguments and ego clashes in love life today. Always consider the lover as your friend and ensure you share the emotions, both positive and negative.

Leo Career Horoscope Today

The professional life will be a mixed bag today. Continue taking up new responsibilities. Some offshore clients may be tough to handle, and you need to utilize your communication skills here. Your interference may disturb the superiors in certain cases, and be careful about this. Some entrepreneurs will be lucky to reap good profits today while discussing new ventures with partners. Students will be happy to know that they will crack the examinations today.

Leo Money Horoscope Today

Some financial issues may interrupt routine life. However, not everything will be bad today, as some females will receive good returns from previous investments. It is also good not to blindly trust anyone when it comes to money matters, as you may develop stress in the coming days. You should keep a distance from speculative business. Traders may also have trouble related to tax payments.

Leo Health Horoscope Today

There can be issues associated with the lungs, and you must be careful in the first part of the day. Some seniors may also have chest-related issues. You will have minor body pain, while children may complain about bruises while playing. Avoid junk food, oily stuff, and aerated drinks today. You may also have issues associated with the eyes and ears. The second part of the day is good to give up alcohol.

Leo Sign Attributes

Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic

Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent

Symbol: Lion

Element: Fire

Body Part : Heart & Spine

Sign Ruler : Sun

Lucky Day : Sunday

Lucky Color: Golden

Lucky Number : 19

Lucky Stone : Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

