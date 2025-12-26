Leo Horoscope Today for December 26, 2025: Cosmos brings mixed outcomes at work
Leo Daily Horoscope Today: The professional life will be a mixed bag today.
Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23)
Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Stay happy today
The love life will be safe, and all past issues will be settled. Go for more opportunities to prove your professional mettle. Pay attention to your health today.
Continue showering affection on the partner today. You will perform brilliantly in the workplace. Both wealth and health will have minor issues.
Leo Love Horoscope Today
Continue supporting the lover in both personal and professional endeavors. Do not bring personal egos into the love affair, and ensure your lover is in high spirits today. You may pick the second part of the day to introduce the lover to the parents, and even to take a call on marriage. There is no space for arguments and ego clashes in love life today. Always consider the lover as your friend and ensure you share the emotions, both positive and negative.
Leo Career Horoscope Today
The professional life will be a mixed bag today. Continue taking up new responsibilities. Some offshore clients may be tough to handle, and you need to utilize your communication skills here. Your interference may disturb the superiors in certain cases, and be careful about this. Some entrepreneurs will be lucky to reap good profits today while discussing new ventures with partners. Students will be happy to know that they will crack the examinations today.
Leo Money Horoscope Today
Some financial issues may interrupt routine life. However, not everything will be bad today, as some females will receive good returns from previous investments. It is also good not to blindly trust anyone when it comes to money matters, as you may develop stress in the coming days. You should keep a distance from speculative business. Traders may also have trouble related to tax payments.
Leo Health Horoscope Today
There can be issues associated with the lungs, and you must be careful in the first part of the day. Some seniors may also have chest-related issues. You will have minor body pain, while children may complain about bruises while playing. Avoid junk food, oily stuff, and aerated drinks today. You may also have issues associated with the eyes and ears. The second part of the day is good to give up alcohol.
Leo Sign Attributes
- Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic
- Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent
- Symbol: Lion
- Element: Fire
- Body Part: Heart & Spine
- Sign Ruler: Sun
- Lucky Day: Sunday
- Lucky Color: Golden
- Lucky Number: 19
- Lucky Stone: Ruby
Leo Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
- Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
- Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
- Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com
E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com
Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)
