Leo Horoscope Today for December 6, 2025: Success is likely in your financial front

Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, stay strong and smile at the world Have a great day in terms of your job. Minor hiccups in the love life need special attention. Financially, you are good today. Pay attention to the lifestyle. Leo Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Settle love-related issues with special care. Keep ego out of the love life and approach issues diligently. You will succeed in achieving all professional goals. Financially, you are good. Health is also positive.

Leo Love Horoscope Today

Some love relationships will turn into boring affairs today, which can have serious consequences. It is vital to keep the romance alive. You should be more vocal in terms of romance. There will be interference of a third person in the family life, which may upset married females. Some lovers will succeed in getting the support of parents, and the second part of the day is also good to resolve an issue with an ex-lover. Consider a vacation or a romantic dinner where you may also take a call in the future.

Leo Career Horoscope Today

Some new projects will come to you at the office, and you are expected to accomplish them in a short span. Handle pressure efficiently, and this will prove your mettle today. Authors will publish a work today, while those who are into arts, music, and design will see more opportunities to grow. Healthcare professionals will have a busy schedule. Students appearing for examinations need to pay more attention to their academics. The second part of the day is crucial for traders who plan to launch a new business.

Leo Money Horoscope Today

Money will come in from multiple sources. You may sell off a property or even inherit a family property. Stick to a healthy monetary schedule. You will also be healthy, which means no big amount will be spent on medical expenses. Today is a good day to buy or sell a new property. Some females will spend on a celebration within the family. Seniors may also donate money to charity.

Leo Health Horoscope Today

Ensure you maintain a healthy lifestyle. Take care of the diet and start exercising today. Some female natives may complain about migraine and stomach issues. Children may also develop minor bruises while playing today. There can be issues associated with the ears or the nose. You may also develop pain in the joints. Seniors must be careful about medicines.

Leo Sign Attributes

Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic

Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent

Symbol: Lion

Element: Fire

Body Part : Heart & Spine

Sign Ruler : Sun

Lucky Day : Sunday

Lucky Color: Golden

Lucky Number : 19

Lucky Stone : Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

