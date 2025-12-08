Search
Mon, Dec 08, 2025
Leo Horoscope Today for December 8, 2025: Put in effort to take up new tasks

ByDr J.N Pandey
Published on: Dec 08, 2025 04:04 am IST

Leo Daily Horoscope Today: Professional challenges will be there today, but you will handle them efficiently.

Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Be a torchbearer for the people around

Deep love and success at the job are the highlights of the day. Financial success will lead to new investments. Your health may develop minor issues today.

Leo Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.
Have a happy romantic life today. Handle professional challenges confidently to obtain the best results. Wealth will be at your side. However, health may have challenges.

Leo Love Horoscope Today

Avoid all sorts of clashes and also stay away from sudden outbursts. The first part of the day will be romantic, but a minor crack will be visible, which needs to be addressed immediately. Some long-distance love affairs will end up in a breakup. You need to be careful about the words and actions while spending time with your lover. Some females will resolve the issues with the ex-lover to go back to the old love affair.

Leo Career Horoscope Today

Professional challenges will be there today, but you will handle them efficiently. Resolve the problems with the immediate superiors at the workplace and also ensure you are productive. Put in effort to take up new tasks and your management will look for new solutions which you will succeed in giving at team meetings. Businessmen will also comfortably launch a new thought or concept that will work out in the coming days. Students will clear the examinations. They will also succeed in getting admission for higher studies.

Leo Money Horoscope Today

No major monetary issue will cause trouble. While the day may not be highly productive in terms of wealth, your routine life will be unaffected. You may also require tackling property disputes within the family. Some females will buy jewelry. There is also scope to settle a monetary dispute with a friend. Be ready to contribute for a celebration at the workplace. The second part of the day is good to buy or sell a property.

Leo Health Horoscope Today

Minor medical issues may exist today, and you must be ready to start the day with exercise. Cut out stress and people with a negative attitude from life today. Seniors will complain about sleep-related problems, such as pain in joints. Consult a doctor whenever you feel uneasiness. Some children will also have oral health issues. You must be careful to carry all medicines while on a vacation to hilly areas.

Leo Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic
  • Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent
  • Symbol: Lion
  • Element: Fire
  • Body Part: Heart & Spine
  • Sign Ruler: Sun
  • Lucky Day: Sunday
  • Lucky Color: Golden
  • Lucky Number: 19
  • Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
  • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
