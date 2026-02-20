Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Leo Horoscope Today for February 20, 2026: You may expect issues at the workplace

    Leo Daily Horoscope Today: Lawyers and salespersons will have a tight schedule, where there are also chances of receiving criticism.

    Published on: Feb 20, 2026 4:04 AM IST
    By Dr J.N Pandey
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23)

    Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Keep the cards close to the chest

    Your love affair will be intact today, and ensure you take up new challenges at work to prove your mettle. Handle wealth diligently and take care of your health.

    Leo Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.
    Leo Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

    Be cool in love and display professional potential at the workplace. Go for smart money decisions today. Health will also be positive today.

    Leo Love Horoscope Today

    You may meet a special person while travelling, at the office or classroom, or even while attending a family function. Express the feeling to get a positive response. Those who are new in a relationship must value the suggestions of their partner. You must be ready to spare time for the lover. Those who are travelling should connect with the partner over the phone today. Some love affairs will see the interference of a third person, which can lead to turbulence. Talk with the lover regarding this.

    Leo Career Horoscope Today

    You may expect issues at the workplace over the lack of interest in tasks assigned. You need to pull up your socks when it comes to deadlines. Lawyers and salespersons will have a tight schedule, where there are also chances of receiving criticism. You may also have trouble associated with a co-worker while at a session. Businessmen can launch new ideas that are too experimental without any apprehension. Students will also clear all examinations today.

    Leo Money Horoscope Today

    Financial status will be positive. This will help you clear all pending dues today. Some seniors will also pick the day to divide the wealth among children. You may even buy a car in the second part of the day. The first half of the day is good to invest in real estate. You may also consider buying electronic appliances, while some businessmen will be successful in settling issues related to funds with partners.

    Leo Health Horoscope Today

    Maintain a balanced office and personal life. Keep a distance from official stress and spend more time with the family. There will be pain in the joints, and seniors must consult a doctor. Females may complain about sleeplessness, acidity, and digestive issues in the second part of the day. The second part of the day is also good to give up alcohol and tobacco.

    Leo Sign Attributes

    • Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic
    • Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent
    • Symbol: Lion
    • Element: Fire
    • Body Part: Heart & Spine
    • Sign Ruler: Sun
    • Lucky Day: Sunday
    • Lucky Color: Golden
    • Lucky Number: 19
    • Lucky Stone: Ruby

    Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

    • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
    • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
    • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
    • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

    By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

    Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

    Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

    E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

    Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

    • Dr J.N Pandey
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Dr J.N Pandey

      Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.Read More

    recommendedIcon
    Read today’s Horoscope daily predictions along with the Festival Calendar 2026, powerful angel numbers,and the meaning of Sagittarius, Leo, Virgo all other zodiac signs
    News/Astrology/Horoscope/Leo Horoscope Today For February 20, 2026: You May Expect Issues At The Workplace

    Choose sun sign to read horoscope

    Aries HoroscopeAries
    Taurus HoroscopeTaurus
    Gemini HoroscopeGemini
    Cancer HoroscopeCancer
    Leo HoroscopeLeo
    Virgo HoroscopeVirgo
    Libra HoroscopeLibra
    Scorpio HoroscopeScorpio
    Sagittarius HoroscopeSagittarius
    Capricorn HoroscopeCapricorn
    Aquarius HoroscopeAquarius
    Pisces HoroscopePisces
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes