Leo Horoscope Today for February 20, 2026: You may expect issues at the workplace

Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Keep the cards close to the chest Your love affair will be intact today, and ensure you take up new challenges at work to prove your mettle. Handle wealth diligently and take care of your health. Leo Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Be cool in love and display professional potential at the workplace. Go for smart money decisions today. Health will also be positive today.

Leo Love Horoscope Today You may meet a special person while travelling, at the office or classroom, or even while attending a family function. Express the feeling to get a positive response. Those who are new in a relationship must value the suggestions of their partner. You must be ready to spare time for the lover. Those who are travelling should connect with the partner over the phone today. Some love affairs will see the interference of a third person, which can lead to turbulence. Talk with the lover regarding this.

Leo Career Horoscope Today You may expect issues at the workplace over the lack of interest in tasks assigned. You need to pull up your socks when it comes to deadlines. Lawyers and salespersons will have a tight schedule, where there are also chances of receiving criticism. You may also have trouble associated with a co-worker while at a session. Businessmen can launch new ideas that are too experimental without any apprehension. Students will also clear all examinations today.

Leo Money Horoscope Today Financial status will be positive. This will help you clear all pending dues today. Some seniors will also pick the day to divide the wealth among children. You may even buy a car in the second part of the day. The first half of the day is good to invest in real estate. You may also consider buying electronic appliances, while some businessmen will be successful in settling issues related to funds with partners.

Leo Health Horoscope Today Maintain a balanced office and personal life. Keep a distance from official stress and spend more time with the family. There will be pain in the joints, and seniors must consult a doctor. Females may complain about sleeplessness, acidity, and digestive issues in the second part of the day. The second part of the day is also good to give up alcohol and tobacco.

Leo Sign Attributes Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic

Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent

Symbol: Lion

Element: Fire

Body Part: Heart & Spine

Sign Ruler: Sun

Lucky Day: Sunday

Lucky Color: Golden

Lucky Number: 19

Lucky Stone: Ruby Leo Sign Compatibility Chart Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)