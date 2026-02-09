Edit Profile
    Leo Horoscope Today for February 9, 2026: Avoid blind investments in the stock market

    Leo Daily Horoscope Today: There will be no shortage of funds as clients and partners will provide financial aid.

    Published on: Feb 09, 2026 4:04 AM IST
    By Dr J.N Pandey
    Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23)

    Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You love masterstrokes

    Troubleshoot relationship issues with a mature attitude. Your performance will be highly positive. Consider smart monetary decisions. Health issues exist.

    Leo Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.
    Keep the relationship free from egos and consider making smart work-related decisions today. A financial guide can be of good help to you. Have control over the lifestyle.

    Leo Love Horoscope Today

    Be cool in the relationship. Avoid delving into the past while spending time together in the evening hours. Do not hesitate to propose, as you may receive a positive response. You should be a patient listener today. Those who are married must also be careful to avoid office romance or casual hook-ups, as their marital life will be in danger. Married people must also consider each other’s freedom and always give space to their partner. Individual liberty is important for everyone.

    Leo Career Horoscope Today

    Sincerity is your trademark, and you will see positive feedback from clients. IT and healthcare professionals will see opportunities to relocate abroad. If you have a plan to switch jobs, update your CV as new opportunities will come knocking. Those who are into business will have new ideas today and launch them without apprehension. There will be no shortage of funds as clients and partners will provide financial aid.

    Leo Money Horoscope Today

    Financial issues will come up. Avoid blind investments in the stock market. You must be careful about the expenditure. The first half of the day will be a little troublesome, and businessmen need to be extra cautious, especially while signing new deals or launching new projects. Do not lend a huge amount to someone, as getting it back will be a tough task.

    Leo Health Horoscope Today

    Be sensitive when it comes to heart and liver-related issues, and do not miss the medicines. Females will develop gynaecological issues, and children may have oral health problems in the first part of the day. You may also pick the day to give up both alcohol and tobacco. You should also be careful while using a wet floor. Replace oily and greasy food with more vegetables, fruits, and nuts.

    Leo Sign Attributes

    • Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic
    • Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent
    • Symbol: Lion
    • Element: Fire
    • Body Part: Heart & Spine
    • Sign Ruler: Sun
    • Lucky Day: Sunday
    • Lucky Color: Golden
    • Lucky Number: 19
    • Lucky Stone: Ruby

    Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

    • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
    • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
    • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
    • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

    By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

    Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

    Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

    E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

    Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

      Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.Read More

