Leo Horoscope Today for September 16, 2025: You may clear job interviews

Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Be positive in attitude Today, the love affair will see pleasant moments, and it is also auspicious to take up challenging tasks at work. Both your wealth and health are also good. Leo Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

You should be sensitive towards the preferences of your lover. Continue giving the best office performance. Handle wealth diligently, and your health is also in good shape.

Leo Love Horoscope Today

There can be minor issues related to egos, and it is good to have open communication. Some lovers will be expressive, but do not expect the lover to be the same. A romantic dinner today is a good idea to discuss marriage. Introduce the lover to the family to get acceptance. Even while you are travelling, ensure you connect over the phone to share your emotions. You should also be careful while discussing the past with your lover, as this may lead to unhealthy comments.

Leo Career Horoscope Today

You will receive positive feedback from clients, and this will be noticed by the management. Bankers, accountants, and financial managers will need to be careful in the second part of the day. Always be innovative at team meetings and ensure you take the initiative to deliver new tasks. You may also clear job interviews for a better package. Businessmen should be careful about the local policies. Students appearing for examinations should put in more effort.

Leo Money Horoscope Today

Handle the wealth smartly today, as some minor financial troubles may happen today. The returns from previous investments may not be as expected. This may also prevent you from making big investments in the stock market. You should also be careful while making online transactions with strangers. Some females will be required to contribute to a celebration at the workplace.

Leo Health Horoscope Today

You need to kick off the day with light exercise or yoga, which may help you stay healthy for long hours. It is good to spend more time with your friends or family. Pregnant females should avoid riding a two-wheeler today. Some males may develop anxiety and diabetes-related issues. Children may also develop bruises while playing. Those who are travelling to hilly areas should be careful about breathing.

Leo Sign Attributes

Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic

Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent

Symbol: Lion

Element: Fire

Body Part: Heart & Spine

Sign Ruler: Sun

Lucky Day: Sunday

Lucky Color: Golden

Lucky Number: 19

Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)