Leo Horoscope Today for September 29, 2025: You may consider buying or selling a property

Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Give no space for gossip Catch up with a happy personal and professional life today. Financial prosperity permits smart monetary investments, and your health is also in good shape. Leo Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.(Freepik)

The relationship demands more communication. Avoid emotional decisions at the workplace. Utilize the wealth for a better future while your health is also positive.

Leo Love Horoscope Today

Keep the love affair straight and simple. Despite minor ego issues, you both will prefer spending more time together. The second part of the day is good for single male natives to express their feelings to their crush, and the response will be positive. You may also surprise the lover with gifts and have a romantic dinner to take calls in the future. You also need to be careful not to hurt the emotions of your lover through words or gestures. Married females may conceive today.

Leo Career Horoscope Today

Focus on the tasks assigned, and there will be success in meeting the official goals. Some accountants, bankers, and financial managers will have issues with the tallying of accounts, and you need to be careful while handling money matters. Be positive and always have a smile ready when dealing with people. If you have a job interview scheduled for today, attend it with confidence. Healthcare professionals will handle crucial cases today. Entrepreneurs may invite trouble from authorities over policies that demand immediate settlement.

Leo Money Horoscope Today

Wealth will come in, but you should also have a proper plan for expenditure. You may consider buying or selling a property, while some children may require money for educational purposes. A celebration within the family will require you to donate a good amount. The second part of the day is also good to lend money to someone, including a relative or sibling. You may also invest in the stock market or take part in an online lottery.

Leo Health Horoscope Today

It is good to be careful while you walk on a wet surface. Seniors may develop pain in the knees, and females may complain about gynaecological issues. Avoid aerated drinks and instead opt for fresh juices. You may suffer from high blood pressure as well in the second half of the day. Children may develop a viral fever that may stop them from attending school. Do not indulge in adventure activities while on a vacation.

Leo Sign Attributes

Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic

Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent

Symbol: Lion

Element: Fire

Body Part: Heart & Spine

Sign Ruler: Sun

Lucky Day: Sunday

Lucky Color: Golden

Lucky Number: 19

Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

