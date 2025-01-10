Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jan 10, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Leo Daily Horoscope Today, January 10, 2025 predicts wealth incoming!

ByDr J.N Pandey
Jan 10, 2025 04:04 AM IST

Leo Daily Horoscope Today, January 10, 2025 to know your astrological predictions. Wealth will come in and health is also positive.

Leo – (23rd July to 22nd August)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, do not compromise on ethics

No major hurdle should be left unattended in the relationship. Continue striving to provide the best professional results today. Your health is also good.

Leo Daily Horoscope Today, October 10, 2024: Ensure you devote more time to the relationship.
Leo Daily Horoscope Today, October 10, 2024: Ensure you devote more time to the relationship.

Avoid any aggressive behavior in the relationship which may lead to turbulence. You must be careful to meet the deadlines at work. Wealth will come in and health is also positive.

Leo Love Horoscope Today

Be faithful to the partner and do not fall into a new office romance or outside hookups which may damage the relationship. Single Leos will be happy to know that someone special will enter their life today. Those who are keen to resolve the problems with the ex-lover can pick the day as it is good. You may also feel affection and care in the relationship. Some females may have issues with their spouse and it is crucial to not involve the parents in the fight.

Leo Career Horoscope Today

Continue the commitment at work that will have positive results. Your seniors will be supportive but some tasks will be challenging. Impress the client using the communication skill. Artists, painters, authors, graphic designers, animators, and musicians will get new opportunities today. Doctors, nurses, and paramedics will have a tough day packed with complex cases. Some traders will face issues related to license and policy and this needs to be resolved today.

Leo Money Horoscope Today

No major monetary issue will trouble you today. The first part of the day is good for making crucial monetary decisions in both personal and professional life. A mutual fund is also a safe and good option to deposit money. You may buy electronic devices today but do not invest in real estate. Be vigilant while lending a big amount as you may face difficulty in getting it back.

Leo Health Horoscope Today

Despite the seniors having breathing issues, their general health will be good. Spend this evening with the family and share the dinner together. Some people may have pain in their joints and seniors may complain about sleeplessness. Check with a doctor for better advice. Females may develop menstrual complaints and some Leos will also have skin-related allergies.

Leo Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic
  • Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent
  • Symbol: Lion
  • Element: Fire
  • Body Part: Heart & Spine
  • Sign Ruler: Sun
  • Lucky Day: Sunday
  • Lucky Color: Golden
  • Lucky Number: 19
  • Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
  • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 10, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On